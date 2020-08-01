Alexandre Lacazette distances his future from that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that his future isn’t dependent on that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as both strikers continue to have uncertain futures at Arsenal.

Aubameyang is already into the final year of his current deal with the Gunners, while Lacazette has two years left on his current deal.

Aubameyang has already started talks over a new deal with the club and they are hopeful that they can sign him on to a new one at the end of this season.

Lacazette has only recently enjoyed a sustained run in the team because of the suspension of Eddie Nketiah.

However, he has had to share the striker role with the English teenager for much of this year and there has been speculation that he might leave, with Atletico Madrid interested.

However, he has recently responded to those rumours and claimed that he wants to stay at the Emirates while distancing himself from the talks of Aubameyang and himself leaving the club.

He said via Sun Sports: “We know that Auba has a lot of discussion with the club but I can’t put my future in someone else.

“Everybody does their own thing. I used to talk with him a lot at the beginning when we came back from lockdown.

“But since we really don’t really talk. I just know he will say something to me before you in the press will know but that is it.”

He also said that he hasn’t been in talks with the club over a new deal.

He said: “No, we didn’t talk about this.

“Me, I’m just playing my games and finishing the season to see how it’s going to be but we didn’t talk about anything.”

“It was a difficult season, maybe the most difficult of my career. But I know I learned a lot this season mentally and thinking more about the team than scoring goals when I had my long period without goals.

“So I noticed this season when we talk about statistics it is not the best one. But it’s still only one season in my career and I know next season is going to be totally different for me.”

Commenting on his future at Arsenal, he said: “I’m happy with my career because I played for Lyon, my club since I was a child.

“I played for Arsenal, my dream club in the UK. I’m still happy about my career but obviously I would love to win more trophies and this one can make me happier in my Arsenal journey.”