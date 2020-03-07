Alexandre Lacazette knows what he has to do to get more starts

Alexandre Lacazette reveals his plans to get back into the starting XI

After scoring Arsenal’s winning goal off the bench in their 1-0 win over West Ham, Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he plans to give his manager some selection headaches.

Lacazette has been relegated to the Arsenal bench for the past few games as Mikel Arteta continues to prefer Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal’s top striker.

The youngster struggled to make an impact against West Ham Saturday afternoon before being hauled off for Lacazette in the second half.

The Frenchman scored the game’s only goal less than 20 minutes after entering the fray.

That was yet another important goal that he has scored after netting the only goal of the game against Olympiacos in Greece.

Lacazette is fully aware of his current situation and what he must do to persuade his manager to select him more often.

“It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I’m struggling to make the first team but I’m happy to score again today,” he said as quoted in the Daily Star.

“I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team.”

Lacazette will be hoping to be involved from the start when Arsenal take on Manchester City in their rescheduled game later next week.