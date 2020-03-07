Alexandre Lacazette makes a case for starting ahead of Eddie Nketiah

Alexandre Lacazette is giving Mikel Arteta a selection headache.

After coming off the bench to score yet another goal for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette is making it look unwise for Mikel Arteta to start Eddie Nketiah ahead of him.

The Frenchman has scored some important goals in recent months after netting the all-important goal against Olympiacos in Greece as well as scoring the winner against West Ham.

Nketiah claims that there is no rivalry between them as teammates but I think Lacazette has taken the competition in good faith and he is beginning to show his worth to the manager.

Lacazette is the more experienced of both strikers but he has been on a poor run of form this season.

It is understandable why Mikel Arteta decided to start playing Nketiah ahead of him, that kind of decision is meant to spur the Frenchman on and Arteta has to be delighted with the response that he has gotten from the former Lyon man so far.

I think it is time for Lacazette to be returned to the starting XI. Nketiah has been amazing and I’d like to think that he has taken his chances very well, but Lacazette is also showing that he is the man for big game occasions.

Lacazette probably needed to be dropped to wake him up and even though Nketiah is doing extremely well, he is still not on the same level as an in form Lacazette and if he is back to form then it is hard to see how you can leave him out with so many important games coming up.

An article from Ime