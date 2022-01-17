Alexandre Lacazette rejects contract offer from Premier League rivals

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is claimed to have turned down an offer from Newcastle after talks with the club in recent days.
The Frenchman is into the final months of his current deal, with his current deal set to terminate this summer, and he is allowed to talk to foreign clubs over a potential free transfer come the end of the term.
My understanding is that Premier League clubs are not allowed to talk to players until they are into the final weeks of their contracts however, not without permission from his current club, which tells me this story may be completely untrue, but TuttoMercatoWeb claims that they have held talks in recent days.
The report claims that he has been offered a three year deal on €8 Million per season, but that Laca is unwilling to commit to join with their club currently under the threat of relegation.
I don’t see why Arsenal would allow the Frenchman to discuss terms with Newcastle ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer, but if we really are closing in on a top striker this month, we could well consider cashing in as opposed to losing him for nothing in the coming months.
Patrick
Not unless it’s been done via his agent. I didn’t think that was allowed either. Would have to be a world’s first, Newcastle United the richest club in the world going down if it did happen. I would say it’s one of those rumours to get tongues wagging about Lacazette. Plus I couldn’t imagine Newcastle offering Lacazette a three year contract. Anyway a player going to Newcastle would have to have a get out of jail clause in their contract if they were to get relegated
I wonder what would be going through the minds of Newcastle owners now,
They should have gotten Luca Digne and Coutinho,
They can get Sarr from Watford,
How would it sound , the richest EPL club got relegated.