Alexandre Lacazette to be dealt with by Arsenal, club confirms

Arsenal Football Club have stated that they are going to deal with Alexandre Lacazette‘s balloon use ‘internally’.

The Frenchman was pictured inhaling nitrous oxide 18 months ago, and was warned about his future conduct, and will now be in the firing line after his failure to adhere to the rules, after he was pictured getting up to his old tricks.

Arsenal are said to be taking the matter ‘seriously’, but it remains to be seen whether this will effect his participation in future matches, or could ultimately see the player sold in the coming window.

“This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally.” a club spokesman told football.london.

The French striker has been linked with a potential exit in the coming window, with Atletico Madrid one of those believed to hold an interest in his signature.

This incident may well harm the potential value of Lacazette given the lack of discipline shown, but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also linked with a possible move, we may well be forced to tread carefully at risk of losing both experienced forwards in the same window.

The player himself is yet to comment on the story in the Daily Star, but you would expect that Arsenal will be expecting a public apology, as the image of the club will be tarnished by such reports.

Should Lacazette be sold this summer? Will the club accept any excuse for the striker’s failure to follow team orders? How long before his public apology is announced?

Patrick