Alexandre Lacazette’s thoughts about joining Inter Milan revealed

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a summer target for Inter Milan according to recent reports.

The Italians are bracing themselves to sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalans keen to land the striker as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Inter would love to keep Martinez, but they are preparing for the worst and they have already lined up replacements for the attacker and Lacazette is apparently one of them.

The Frenchman is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta and also appearing to not have his life off the field in check.

Arteta doesn’t appear to be totally convinced about using him as his central striker either, this makes it look like he could well leave.

However, L’Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi is claiming that the attacker has no plans to leave Arsenal in the summer.

The journalist claims that the striker is happy in North London and he won’t look for a move away this summer, instead he wants to stay put for at least one more season.

This could come as a blow to Inter but the Italians might now turn their attention to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who might be interested in a move because he wants Champions League football.