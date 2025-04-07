Alexis Mac Allister has given Arsenal some hope of a late upset in the Premier League title race.

You’d be hard-pressed to argue that the Gunners are in a favourable position in light of the 11-point deficit to Liverpool at the top of the table.

A rare defeat in the league, however, would have been so much more invigorating had poor officiating not cost the Gunners three points against Everton on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister says the title race isn’t done

The Merseysiders may look like potential Premier League champions, but midfielder Mac Allister has refused to count Arsenal out of the race.

“I think there is going to be a lot of people saying that this Premier League is done, but in the dressing room we know that it’s not,” the Argentine international was quoted by liverpoolfc.com.

“We still have a lot of games coming up and all of them are really difficult in a league like this. Everyone is fighting for something.

“We have to make sure that we play the way we know and play the way we want and not make the mistakes we’ve done today.”

It’s not a direct mention of the Gunners, but who else would the former Brighton & Hove Albion star be nodding at when Nottingham Forest and Chelsea are a further five and nine points behind respectively?

Could Arsenal mount a late Premier League challenge?

The numbers don’t make for great reading, it has to be said – Liverpool only need four wins from their remaining seven league games to be crowned champions in 2024/25.

With their next three games seeing them face off against an out-of-form West Ham, relegation fodder Leicester City, and inconsistent (at best) Tottenham, it’s hard to see them dropping more points.

There are then tough meetings beyond that in the form of a trip to Stamford Bridge and hosting Arsenal at Anfield. That said, you’d still expect Arne Slot’s men to pick up points against Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Likewise, Arsenal would need to be absolutely perfect from here on out, provided the Reds slip up at any given stage, which just isn’t guaranteed based on recent form.