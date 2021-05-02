“Alexis Sanchez like” These fans heap praise on Martinelli after Arsenal win

Gabriel Martinelli was back in the Arsenal starting XI for their game against Newcastle United and he delivered a fine performance.
Fans have been calling for Mikel Arteta to play the Brazilian more often, but the manager keeps limiting his opportunities.
After deciding to rest Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka, Martinelli started in an attack that supported Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the lone striker.
He was a thorn in the side of Jacob Murphy all-game long and capped off a fine display by providing an assist.
With the club’s social media currently observing a blackout, fans took to their individual pages on Twitter to comment on how impressive the Brazilian had been in the game.
One fan even compared him to former Arsenal attacker, Alexis Sanchez for how he changes the direction of a game.
Another added he watched the match because the Brazilian was on the team and he is delighted that he did. Below are some reactions:
Gabriel Martinelli’s ability to make things happen is Alexis Sanchez like.
— Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 2, 2021
I watched this game only because Gabriel Martinelli was starting and he hasn’t disappointed as usual!
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 2, 2021
Martinelli is amazing. But then you already knew that, unless you are the manager of Arsenal football club.
— Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) May 2, 2021
Why don’t Arsenal play Martinelli more often? Every time I’ve seen him play he’s been arguably the best player on the pitch. Completely tearing Newcastle apart today…
— Transfer News (@TransferChecker) May 2, 2021
It was totally worth watching this game just to witness that Gabriel Martinelli masterclass.
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 2, 2021
If Arteta does not even NOW realise the sheer ability and work ethic of MARTINELLI, then fans like me , who still support Arteta will be changing our minds.
NOW there is no excuse for young GABBY not to be a regular starter. In fact, there has been no excuse for quite some time , since he was properly fit again, which has been some time already.
No more XHAKA at LB either. Better still, no more Xhaka at our club, though I reaise that will not happening any time soon! Like today, for example, as I often dream about!
All they from Malawi. I would like to see GM in pitch for the of remaining games.
Still not Sanchez level but he can be on that level..
Could today’s protest and rescheduled game between Man-U v Liverpool work in our favor by Man-U heavy schedule around the time of EL final? that is if we knock out Villarreal Thursday 🤞
Mikel Arteta does not see what you guys see in Martinelli. Let’s hope the next coach does. But I fear Arteta will win UEL & still remain in charge. That guy (Arteta) seems 2 be very lucky with cups.
We are so lucky to have a player like Gabriel Martinelli. He chases everything and gives 200%. He is already a star. A raw Ronaldo. With Folarin Balogun the EPL should tremble…….. and with Saka, Tierney and ESR too….we are loaded with bullets.