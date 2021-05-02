“Alexis Sanchez like” These fans heap praise on Martinelli after Arsenal win

Gabriel Martinelli was back in the Arsenal starting XI for their game against Newcastle United and he delivered a fine performance.

Fans have been calling for Mikel Arteta to play the Brazilian more often, but the manager keeps limiting his opportunities.

After deciding to rest Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka, Martinelli started in an attack that supported Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the lone striker.

He was a thorn in the side of Jacob Murphy all-game long and capped off a fine display by providing an assist.

With the club’s social media currently observing a blackout, fans took to their individual pages on Twitter to comment on how impressive the Brazilian had been in the game.

One fan even compared him to former Arsenal attacker, Alexis Sanchez for how he changes the direction of a game.

Another added he watched the match because the Brazilian was on the team and he is delighted that he did. Below are some reactions:

Gabriel Martinelli’s ability to make things happen is Alexis Sanchez like. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 2, 2021

I watched this game only because Gabriel Martinelli was starting and he hasn’t disappointed as usual! — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 2, 2021

Martinelli is amazing. But then you already knew that, unless you are the manager of Arsenal football club. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) May 2, 2021

Why don’t Arsenal play Martinelli more often? Every time I’ve seen him play he’s been arguably the best player on the pitch. Completely tearing Newcastle apart today… — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) May 2, 2021