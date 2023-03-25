Alexis Sanchez reveals how Wenger nearly stopped his move to Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has looked back on his move away from Arsenal to Manchester United and revealed the move could have been scuppered after Arsenal failed to sign a replacement.

The Chilean left Arsenal for United in January 2018, months before his contract at the Emirates was set to expire.

Sanchez had been one of the best players at Arsenal for several seasons and the Gunners were keen to keep him at the Emirates for a few more.

However, they could not meet his contract demands and by January, he had just six months left on his deal. The Gunners had to find a replacement and make some money from his departure.

However, they could find no one. The attacker revealed this while discussing snubbing Manchester City for United.

Sanchez said via Mail Sport:

‘Everything was ready, there was a player who was going to go to Arsenal.

‘Then Wenger tells me you are not leaving because the other player did not want to come and they do not have another.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sanchez’s departure from Arsenal was one of the saddest episodes of the final months of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

The Frenchman had lost the power to convince top players to stay because footballers followed their paycheck and would leave if someone else offered them more money.

It was a sad episode for the club but time has moved on and we are doing just fine now.

