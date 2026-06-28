All 15 Arsenal stars through as World Cup injury concerns linger

Arsenal supporters will have plenty to keep an eye on in the World Cup knockout stages, with all 15 Gunners involved at the tournament successfully reaching the Round of 32.

It has been a strong group stage for Arsenal’s international representatives, with several finishing top of their groups and others qualifying as runners-up or among the best third-placed teams.

Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli helped Brazil top Group C, while Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze were part of the England squad that finished first in Group L.

Leandro Trossard’s Belgium also topped Group G, Spain finished first in Group H with David Raya, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi in their squad, and William Saliba’s France won Group I.

Kai Havertz and Germany also finished top of Group E, while Martin Ødegaard’s Norway qualified as runners-up in the same group as France.

Hincapie and Gyokeres also safely through

There was also good news for two more Arsenal stars, with Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador and Viktor Gyokeres’ Sweden both progressing from their groups.

Ecuador finished third in Group E behind Germany and Ivory Coast, while Sweden came third in Group F behind the Netherlands and Japan. Both nations did enough to claim places in the Round of 32 as two of the tournament’s best third-placed sides.

That means every Arsenal player involved at the World Cup remains in the competition heading into the knockout rounds.

Arteta will hope for no injury setbacks

There have been fitness concerns surrounding Bukayo Saka throughout the tournament, although the Arsenal winger returned to England’s starting XI against Panama after having his minutes carefully managed in the opening games. Declan Rice, meanwhile, remained an unused substitute as he continues to nurse a minor injury, with Thomas Tuchel opting not to risk one of his key midfielders ahead of the knockout stages.

All 15 Arsenal players are through to the Round of 32, but Arteta will now be hoping they all come back fit.

Which Arsenal player has impressed you most at the World Cup so far, Gooners? Let us know in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…