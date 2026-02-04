“All about” Pundit reacts to Arsenal reaching Carabao Cup final

Matthew Upson believes Arsenal simply had to reach the final of the Carabao Cup, arguing that the time has come for the club to start winning trophies again. He was reacting to their dramatic semifinal second-leg victory, sealed by a very late Kai Havertz goal that denied Chelsea a place in the final.

Chelsea delivered a strong performance at the Emirates, and it would not have been surprising if the Blues had won the match and levelled the tie. They created numerous dangerous situations and tested Arsenal repeatedly, particularly as they sought to make amends for conceding twice in the first leg.

Defensive Resolve Proves Decisive

Despite the sustained pressure, Arsenal showed resilience and organisation at the back. The Gunners defended superbly, surviving several moments where Chelsea came close to scoring. Their ability to withstand those challenges ultimately allowed them to remain in the tie long enough to find a decisive moment late in the game.

Chelsea could easily have found the net on several occasions, but Arsenal’s defensive unit stood firm when it mattered most. That solidity has now allowed the club to possibly claim the first trophy available this season, a prospect that carries significant importance given their recent history.

If Arsenal go on to lift the Carabao Cup, it would represent their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020. Ending that wait would be a major milestone for a side that has consistently been among the leading teams in English football over the last few seasons.

Upson Highlights Trophy Importance

Speaking to BBC Live, Upson stressed that winning trophies must now become a priority for Arsenal. He said, “It is important that they win a semi-final. It is important that they win a trophy again because they’re not winning enough, given they have been amongst it for quite a while.

“That is what this season is all about. If you go all the way and do it. What that will do for the Premier League boost, then it is massive. The momentum and the feel of the stadium at the end is great for Arsenal.”

His comments underline the broader significance of the victory, not just in reaching a final but in restoring a winning mentality that could define the remainder of Arsenal’s season.

