All Arsenal need to complete this excellent squad is a Plan B striker to backup Havertz

The Premier League resumes in less than a fortnight, and as Gooners, we’re hopeful this is the season Arsenal finally quenches their thirst for league triumph. Making wise additions over the summer was apparently one method for the Gunners side to improve their chances of outwitting Manchester City.

Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino’s additions to Arsenal certainly look promising for the team’s title charge. Even then, wouldn’t you rather Arsenal sign a top striker than a winger to cap off its summer business? I believe not buying a striker would be a major setback.

Our defence with Ben White, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior (if he stays) will be solid, and in the midfield, Ethan Nwaneri, Fabio Vieira, Jorginho, and Thomas Partey can be reliable options. If Mikel Arteta feels he needs to switch things up in games, if feels he needs to rest one of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino. With a solid midfield and defence, the team can establish dominance, creating numerous opportunities that a clinical striker can convert.

Don’t get me wrong, Kai Havertz has proven himself capable of leading the Arsenal attack, although he is not the most clinical striker. If we can bring on another clinical striker, it doesn’t mean we don’t value Havertz’s services; it just means we aren’t taking any chances, as was evident last season, and it’s the smallest of margins that deny one the league title.

That being said, Gabriel Jesus might be an option on the right wing, and as unreliable as he has been as a 9, he shouldn’t be opposed to such a transfer because it could provide him with another purpose on Mikel Arteta’s team.

So, in my mind, the only thing we are missing from Arteta’s jigsaw is a “Plan B” striker, as the fact is that Havertz simply cannot play every single game in every single competition, can he?

Sam P

