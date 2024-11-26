All Arsenal Women now want is to win, and they’re bullish about it

In the last 7 games, Arsenal Women boast 6 wins and a draw. If our girls in red and white aren’t the most in-form women’s team in Europe, I’m not sure which one is. If our Gunner women can use their current momentum, they can easily end this league season in glory.

With that 1-0 win over Italian giants Juventus, they booked a spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with two games to spare. Other than their success in Europe, everything points to them making the top three in the WSL by the winter break too.

Speaking to the Halfway line, Lia Walti expressed that their current focus is solely on winning. She says they’re keen to win each of their remaining fixtures this year and have a perfect run in the fixture block after the November international break.

“I think [we take it] game by game; obviously it was a good result for us as well between Bayern and Valerenga, but at the same time we are focusing on our national teams right now.” Walti said, “When coming back, we have a few jobs to do; we want to win all the games until the end of the year. And yeah, of course we want to top the group if we have the chance.”

Our Gunner women are now operating at full capacity. Given the momentum they are on, achieving a winning streak doesn’t seem unattainable.

After the break, Arsenal plays Aston Villa (on December 8th) in a league fixture, Valerenga (on December 12th) in a Champions League group game, Liverpool (on December 15th) in a league fixture, and Bayern Munich (on December 18th) in a Champions League game.

What do you think Gooners? Are those four straight wins to the end the year in style?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

