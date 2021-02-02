All Arsenal’s ins and outs in the January transfer window

Mikel Arteta did warn us that Arsenal’s main aim in the January transfer window would be to trim down our bloated first team squad, and we would have to agree that him and Edu have certainly achieved that objective.
On the arrival side, we have brought in Mat Ryan, which was an urgently needed backup to Bernd Leno, and the Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, who will hopefully take some pressure off Smith-Rowe as a creative midfielder.
Our very first signing was the 19 year-old Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin for 600,000 GBP. This was our paid-for signing in this window…
Other than that, the emphasis has been on getting unwanted players out the door or sending promising youngsters out on loan to gain experience.
So here are all the outgoings in full….
Mesut Ozil – Fenerbahce (no comment needed)
Sead Kolasinac has returned to Shalke to try and help them with their relegation battle.
He has now been joined by Shkodran Mustafi late last night…
Sokratis was also released and returned to Greece with Olympiakos.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has gone to help Big Sam with West Brom’s relegation battle as well, and to give him a chance for regular first team football..
Joe Willock has joined Newcastle for exactly the same reasons as Ainsley..
The youngsters we have sent out on loan for their development are….
James Olayinka’s (so far successful) loan with Southend United has been extended until the end of the season.
Midfielder Matt Smith has been released from his Swindon Town loan, and has now joined Charlton Athletic for the rest of the campaign.
The young defender Joseph Olowu has joined Wealdstone on loan.
And our 20 year-old defender Zech Medley has been recalled from Gillingham and has now gone to Kilmarnock on loan.
And that, folks, is every single Arsenal transfer from January…
Good job so far and I want to remind the club that we still need a more solid creative midfielder of our own
Then william saliba
Matt Smith has done well for Swindon (basement boys) and hopefully will thrive with Charlton who are pushing for promotion.
Excited for AMN and Willock, hopefully they’ll play as many PL matches they can.
Mavropanos is playing well for Stuttgart (MOTM last match) and McGuinness is also doing well for Ipswich.
Saliba has been decent for Nice too.
Torreira hasn’t really featured unfortunately but it looks like he could finish the season as champion of La Liga.
Guendouzi started really well but lately has been on the news as a troublemaker again for the club. Hopefully this will change.
If Lacazette keeps performing well till the end of this season, I think Arsenal would offer him a short contract extension in the summer
You know, I’d say give him 1 year extension immediately and sell him regardless in the summer..
That would be perfect, since Aubameyang’s contract will also end in 2023
Give Laca a one to 2 year extension if he keeps working hard. He is on about £150,000 a week. Make a deal where be keeps his £150,000 a week basic and add clauses, the more goals and good games he produces then he gets a bonus on top of his basic salary. All together £200,000 a week depending on performances, goals and games played.
If he refuses then get rid of him as quickly as possible. Get as much money as possible from his sale. We have been so poor at transfer. We just keep giving players away for free. Not sustainable.
Be ruthless with Laca too.
Just a pity Eddie die not go on loan and we did not get a left back in. We needed cover for KT as he is so injury prone. Hope Balagon gets some game time.
Apparently we enquired about Junior Firpo…. Oh well, we have Lopez (U23) and what’s happened to Bola??
I think it was a very good Window for us. We got rid of most of the deadwood and troublemakers. Now we can have some stability in the team. I’m very excited about the summer transfer window. Now we just need all our injured players to recover.
COYG!!
What a ruthless manager Arteta is turning out to be.
Promised to give most players the opportunity to impress him when he first got in. Gave most of them the opportunity and they did not take their chances.
He then promised to drop some of the from our squads and he did.
He promised to move on as many of the deadwood as possible. He has done that.
Now let’s hope he can improve on Willian, Xhaka, Elneny, Bellerin, Ceballos etc in the summer. If he can find better replacement for that lot in the summer then I hope he can replace them too.
A no nonsense manager that we have been crying for since the later wenger years. A manager that is not here to cuddle and over indulge with our overrated, overhyped, overpaid, over pampered and underperforming primadonnas.
Arteta himself might not make it at Arsenal but he has earned my respect with the way he has dealt with our frustrating and irritating underperforming primadonnas. He is going to make mistakes along the way like all humans do, but I hope he leaves a better mentality / attitude than the dead stagnant one he inherited.
Credit to you Sir.
Good job by Edu & Arteta but a left back would have been gotten.