Video – All Goals & Assists for Arsenal Women’s top scorer, Stina Blackstenius, in 2023-24 season

Stina Blackstenius joined Arsenal Women in January 2022, from BK Hacken. Stina was Arsenal’s top scorer in the 2023-24 season – she matched her total goal tally from the previous 2022-23 campaign, achieving 18 goals per season. Stina also scored the extra-time winner in the Conti Cup final against Chelsea, ensuring Arsenal could take home some silverware last season! Watch every one of Stina’s goals and assists last season here:

Stina signed a new contract with Arsenal last month, saying at the time “I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal. In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.

It’s fair to say that our Swedish striker wasn’t considered a top pick last season, especially after the arrival of Alessia Russo last summer. Let’s hope we see a lot more of Stina in the coming season.

