Video – All Goals & Assists for Arsenal Women’s top scorer, Stina Blackstenius, in 2023-24 season

Stina Blackstenius joined Arsenal Women in January 2022, from BK Hacken. Stina was Arsenal’s top scorer in the 2023-24 season – she matched her total goal tally from the previous 2022-23 campaign, achieving 18 goals per season. Stina also scored the extra-time winner in the Conti Cup final against Chelsea, ensuring Arsenal could take home some silverware last season! Watch every one of Stina’s goals and assists last season here:

Another superb season from our top scorer ❤️ Relive every goal and assist from @SBlackstenius in 2023/24 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IlqSvStm4b — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) June 15, 2024

Stina signed a new contract with Arsenal last month, saying at the time “I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal. In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.

It’s fair to say that our Swedish striker wasn’t considered a top pick last season, especially after the arrival of Alessia Russo last summer. Let’s hope we see a lot more of Stina in the coming season.

Katie P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….