All goals & highlights from Arsenal’s six-goal demolition of West Brom in EFL Cup

Arsenal put in a thrilling performance to put West Bromwich Albion to the sword in last night’s EFL Cup clash at the Hawthorns, winning 6-0 on the night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang naturally soaks up a lot of the attention having netted a hat-trick, but Bukayo Saka also deserves a special mention for his performance, seemingly blowing away the cobwebs after an extended summer break after his exploits at Euro 2020.

The Englishman also got himself on the scoresheet early in the second half to make it 4-0, while both Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette also grabbed themselves a goal during the rout, with the only disappointment that we took our foot off the pedal after the Frenchman’s goal with just over 20 minutes left to play.

This was much more like the Arsenal that we want to see, with us punishing our opponents weaknesses and playing confident attacking football, and fingers crossed we can build on that when we take on the Premier League champions Manchester City, who will no doubt pose a much bigger challenge that West Brom, who had named 11 changes from their previous match.

Patrick