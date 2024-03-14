All of Arsenal’s possible UCL opponents ranked from our worst draw to the best

So, for the first time in 14 years Arsenal are in the last 8 of the Champions League.

That’s over a decade of having little interest in the draw for the quarter finals.

We had sunk so low that we then had to have more interest in the Europa League draw, before hitting rock bottom and not having any kind of European football at the Emirates.

It’s those moments which make you not take Tuesday night for granted.

A club our size should be involved in Friday’s conversation, where clubs learn their potential route to Wembley. At 12.00 in Switzerland the Gunners will learn their next opponents. All sides are now unseeded.

As great as midweek was, I do think we need to play a lot better over two legs to beat the majority of teams left.

I felt we were too conservative against Porto and let them dictate the tempo of the tie.

Ranked from worst to best possibilities, here is who’s left in the hat.

Man City

3 times in the competition’s history we have been drawn against a fellow English side, losing on each occasion.

Victory over the Champions in October was our first League victory over Man City in 8 years, hopefully a mental hurdle cleared?

Our record at the Etihad remains poor though, losing in 8 consecutive visits. We have to win there in our next fixture to keep our destiny in our own hands in the title race. If we do get a result we can be more confident of facing them in the UCL.

Real Madrid

You want to know how unique a club Real Madrid ls?

Look how we celebrated beating Porto on penalties. Compare that to at the Bernabeau at half time last Tuesday where Real players were booed off despite being top of the League and leading on aggregated. That was because over two legs the feeling was, they were conceding too many chances.

Then compare how Ancelotti and his players have been self-critical despite qualifying.

Madrid does this every year. They suggest some vulnerabilities, maybe don’t play well in the early rounds but come good when it matters.

They have the perfect balance of experience with some of the best young talent in the world.

Maybe they miss an out and out goal scorer? (Not for long!)

Bayern Munich

For the first time in 11 years Bayern Munich find themselves in an unusual position. They are not going to be winning a trophy domestically.

It would be wrong to say that puts pressure on them to win the CL because the history of the club always demands that.

Yet it makes them more vulnerable than most years.

Having announced he is leaving in the summer; Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been shy in stressing the reason why his team are 10 points away from Leverkusen.

He cites the lack of a DM to protect his defence and Harry Kane not being given enough chances.

Kane can’t have done more in his first year in Germany than score 36 goals. Having a world class striker means you can’t rule them out, but any first leg result piles the pressure on.

If we don’t show them too much respect, we would have a chance.

Barcelona

You have to follow La Liga to maybe understand why there is an uneasy feeling around Barcelona that we can maybe exploit?

It shows the demand on the club that a legend like Xavi can return, win your first league in 4 years and yet already announce he will be leaving in the summer (unbeaten since that announcement).

A lot of that is political between presidential candidates. Bigger issues are legal ones that continue to hurt the club financially.

They can’t compete with Real Madrid for Mbappe for example and it’s suggested that’s why their manager wants out.

Other reports say he’s unwilling or unable to play his style with youngsters which is ironic when you think of the generation he grew up with.

Barca have teenagers playing. Helped by senior players, the future is bright (on the pitch) but winning the CL this year is asking too much.

If Arsenal plays what’s on paper and not the name, they can win this tie.

Atletico Madrid

Hard to gauge.

On one hand they are 4th in La Liga, 14 points away from top and have generally been poor away from home this season.

Yet they have a manager and players so experienced at knock-out football meaning they will be unfazed.

Simeone actually has made them better to watch this campaign, but will resort to the dark arts when needed.

Any Gooner who think Porto set up with a conservative game plan have seen nothing yet. The Spaniards are the masters.

PSG

Some might be shocked to see me suggest this as a favourable draw but that’s kind of the point, PSG are a big name but if we play what’s on the pitch and not reputation, they are beatable.

Remember Newcastle took 4 points off the French Champions in a group stage where they just about qualified with only 8 points.

That was though when Luis Enrique and his young players were settling into life in Paris.

As strange as it may be said about one of the richest clubs in the world, there is an acceptance in France that PSG might be going through a much-needed transition period.

The Qatari owners QSI still crave that Champions League, but their action plan has changed. Perhaps trying to fix the club’s image, there is no longer a Galactico approach in their recruitment.

Instead, the club on and off the pitch are trying to make long term plans, meaning perhaps they don’t have the pressure as much of having to lift the European Cup?

Tired of the perceived attitudes of Neymar and Messi, there are those in the French capital who like that Enrique has been trusted to teach a new ethos and has brought in youth. Top of Ligue one by 10 points, they get better the more they learn these fresh principles.

They still possess the best player in the world, meaning they can beat anyone thanks to a moment of magic.

Their manager has attempted leaving Mbappe out of the team knowing he will be in Spain this time next year, but when it matters the Frenchman still plays. To be fair to the 25-year-old, a pre agreement with Real Madrid has not impacted his performances.

Dortmund

On the final day of the season in Germany, Dortmund lost a title race which was in their own hands. Not surprising there has been a hangover with the club struggling to maintain that momentum.

They will kick themselves that with Bayern Munich looking finally ready to surrender their grip on the Bundesliga, they are not in a position to take advantage, an incredible 20 points away from Leverkusen.

As is club’s policy they developed talent then moved them on, Bellingham and Guerrero leaving in the summer. They then trust their scouting network to find replacements.

Not helped by injuries, it’s taken young players time to settle into the club with Terzic’s style of play questioned. Their best display has come in Europe, winning the ‘ Group of Death ‘.

Not expected to get any further, they will be comfortable in the role of underdogs away from the expectation domestically

Dan

