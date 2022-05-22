“All of this means …” Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v Everton match

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Arsenal will beat Everton when both clubs meet later today.

The Gunners will face the Toffees in their final league game of the season as they hope to miraculously qualify for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham is now the favourites to take fourth place on the Premier League table as they face Norwich.

Antonio Conte’s men need to avoid a defeat to win the last UCL spot available, but Arsenal must beat Everton and hope Norwich beats Spurs.

The Toffees struggled with relegation in the last few weeks, but they secured safety with a come-from-behind 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in their last game.

That means they have nothing to play for in this game, and Lawro believes that will make them easy for Arsenal to beat.

He predicts on the BBC: “The best news for the Toffees is that this result doesn’t matter. Arsenal are hardly reliable themselves at the moment but they are at home and, although Everton won at Leicester at the start of May, their record on the road is still very poor indeed.

“All of this means I am expecting the Gunners to win – but I don’t think they can rescue their hopes of making the top four from here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We still have an outside chance of making the top four and we cannot gamble away the smallest opportunity that we have left to return to the UCL.

A win against Everton is a must, and our players should be fired up to earn the points.

This game could be the last outing for the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and Alexandre Lacazette. Hopefully, they will deliver their best performance for the club.

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season