All-rounder Martinez must start against Fulham – It’s a no-brainer

Who Should be Arsenal’s Starting Goalkeeper This Season? by Goonerboy

Good day gunners far and wide, so there was a friendly against Aston Villa which we lost – it was only a friendly but the truth is, it was a classic Arsenal thing to beat Liverpool a few days ago and then lose to Aston Villa, I don’t care who started the match, there is still so much work to do for Arteta and I hope he gets enough support.

Speaking of Arteta, I honestly do not want to be in his position right now as far as our goalkeeping situation is concerned. We have two top goalkeepers at our disposal and it’s going to be a big headache for him to decide who the number 1 should be.

Of a truth, Leno has been a top and impactful player for us and also one of the best goalkeepers in the league but boy, Martinez has been such a revelation for me, and if I were the coach I would continue with Martinez.

Martinez has not even played up to 3 games for Arsenal that I have seen that he is ALL ROUND a better goalie than Leno.

To be fair to Leno, he had to work with a terrible defense in front of him and has bailed us out a lot of times but luckily for Martinez, he came in at a time when Arteta has made us a bit more solid defensively- I think we need to highlight their qualities so we can see who fares better.

LENO

Good shot-stopper

Good with his feet

Fair ball distribution

Average aerial dominance

Average height

Not commanding of the box

Prone to error

MARTINEZ

Good shot-stopper

Better with his feet

Very good ball distribution

Better aerial dominance

Better height and build

Commands his area better

No error committed yet

I don’t think I have to start explaining the above, but I feel more confident with Martinez in goal because in the EPL, you need a goalie that can deal with set-pieces and crosses very well and this is one area Martinez comes out on top again, he makes the best decisions, does not overdo the play from the back thing, he is more vocal and has more presence, has been waiting for this chance for 10 years plus he is an Arsenal fan. I still blame Leno for our Europa league exit (Go and see the highlights again).

Believe me, I do not hate Leno, but I just don’t think it will be fair to Martinez if Leno automatically gets starting shirt just like that, Martinez has proven himself and is in a good form, let him keep his place until he proves otherwise, this will assure him him that there is a level playing field and he has a chance to be our number 1 in the future, need I add that he was so pivotal in us winning the FA cup and the Shield?

So come Saturday against Fulham, I want to see Martinez in that goal.

What do you think?

Goonerboy