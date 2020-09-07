All-rounder Martinez must start against Fulham – It’s a no-brainer

Who Should be Arsenal’s Starting Goalkeeper This Season? by Goonerboy
Good day gunners far and wide, so there was a friendly against Aston Villa which we lost – it was only a friendly but the truth is, it was a classic Arsenal thing to beat Liverpool a few days ago and then lose to Aston Villa, I don’t care who started the match, there is still so much work to do for Arteta and I hope he gets enough support.
Speaking of Arteta, I honestly do not want to be in his position right now as far as our goalkeeping situation is concerned. We have two top goalkeepers at our disposal and it’s going to be a big headache for him to decide who the number 1 should be.
Of a truth, Leno has been a top and impactful player for us and also one of the best goalkeepers in the league but boy, Martinez has been such a revelation for me, and if I were the coach I would continue with Martinez.
Martinez has not even played up to 3 games for Arsenal that I have seen that he is ALL ROUND a better goalie than Leno.
To be fair to Leno, he had to work with a terrible defense in front of him and has bailed us out a lot of times but luckily for Martinez, he came in at a time when Arteta has made us a bit more solid defensively- I think we need to highlight their qualities so we can see who fares better.
LENO
Good shot-stopper
Good with his feet
Fair ball distribution
Average aerial dominance
Average height
Not commanding of the box
Prone to error
MARTINEZ
Good shot-stopper
Better with his feet
Very good ball distribution
Better aerial dominance
Better height and build
Commands his area better
No error committed yet
I don’t think I have to start explaining the above, but I feel more confident with Martinez in goal because in the EPL, you need a goalie that can deal with set-pieces and crosses very well and this is one area Martinez comes out on top again, he makes the best decisions, does not overdo the play from the back thing, he is more vocal and has more presence, has been waiting for this chance for 10 years plus he is an Arsenal fan. I still blame Leno for our Europa league exit (Go and see the highlights again).
Believe me, I do not hate Leno, but I just don’t think it will be fair to Martinez if Leno automatically gets starting shirt just like that, Martinez has proven himself and is in a good form, let him keep his place until he proves otherwise, this will assure him him that there is a level playing field and he has a chance to be our number 1 in the future, need I add that he was so pivotal in us winning the FA cup and the Shield?
So come Saturday against Fulham, I want to see Martinez in that goal.
What do you think?
Goonerboy
Martinez all the way
As the man in possession,Martinez will I am sure start against Fulham.
Martinez is slightly better than Leno to me. But to keep them both happy one should play home games and the other away games.
Even though I agree with you that Martinez should start, you can’t pin the Europa exit entirely on Leno, the back pass wasn’t good one, and Aubameyang missed a glorious chance as well. Leno in my opinion is one of the best in league, but it’s seeming like Martinez might be better, if given a long run of games. I do hope we keep them both, with one for league games and the other for cup games (Europa, FA, and league cup).
AY75 brother Leno caused us that game, yes Aubamayang missed a glorious chance but he was the one scored a glorious goal for us in that match, all Leno needed to do was just play it long but instead decided to try something special.
Martinez has always been better in the air than Leno. What caught my eye was his decision making and also brilliant saves. To me that is what makes a great goalkeeper
There are so many good shot stoppers which Leno is one of. Leno has always been poor with his decision even before we signed him. He is one one the best shot stoppers we signed him with hope of developing him and coaching out some of his errors. But you need more than been a great shot stopper to be called a great goal keeper. So far there if we are been fair im our assessment Martinez has done better work and deserve his place. He also bring much needed calmness and protection to our average defenders
@Pepe thank you, that is what I keep saying, any keeper can be a good shot stopper, stopping shots doesn’t make you a good goalkeeper, you need to be good in the air and also your decision making need to be 100%, because in this league if you make a wrong decision they will punish you. I still remember our game against Chelsea, we were winning till I think the 80th minutes, and just one cross, Leno couldn’t deal with it, we ended up losing that match, I felt like crying that day because our defense that day played a very good game but there keeper let them down.
Your basing your stats on when Leno had to play under a different manager .
Leno having to face upto 30 shots per game and under pressure all game because of tactics and bad coaching .
Martinez facing half the shots per game Leno did because he was playing under a manager who actually knew what he was doing .
Both great keepers but Leno easy decision for me .
Yes Dan kit, i was even expecting the usual from you ‘There’s a reason why Martinez is 2nd choice and Martinez will never be first choice ‘. I will say what ken1945 used to say, It’s Arteta decision not ours.