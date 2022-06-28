Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus is claimed to have completed his medical today and signed on to join Arsenal on a five-year deal, with Fabrizio Romano insisting that the official announcement is all that remains.

The Brazilian has been labeled our priority signing this summer, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departures having left a void in our playing squad.

It seems as though the club quickly realised the man who they wanted to lead their line going into the new season, taking full advantage of Man City’s signing of both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, and Jesus will now be expected to lead our line ahead of Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order at CF.

Jesus will now become our fourth signing, with Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner having already been announced as joining, with Romano confirming a £45 Million fee for our new striker.

Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he’s new Arsenal player until June 2027. It’s all signed and completed between clubs too. 🇧🇷 #AFC Official statement pending – Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

It is hard not to be impressed by the way in which our club has acted so far this summer, quickly closing in on their transfer targets, and we don’t appear to be close to being finished just yet. It remains to be seen whether Marquinhos will be vying for minutes this term, but the other three will no doubt have strengthened our options as we look to go into the new season, and with five subs to be reintroduced for the upcoming campaign, we look thoroughly ready to take advantage of that.

Patrick

