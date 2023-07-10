All the Arsenal players believe in Arteta – and so should our fans

Arsenal is the club to be at right now, and Arteta’s project is what every top player wants to be a part of. Is there any doubt about that?

In 2021, Martin Odegaard opted to leave Champions League side Real Madrid for Arsenal, which was not playing in Europe because of Arteta.

Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left league-winning Manchester City for Arsenal due to Arteta.

Eddie Nketiah (last summer) and Reiss Nelson (last week) re-signed because of Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba extended their deals due to Arteta.

Kai Havertz (who was wanted by Real Madrid), Declan Rice (who was wanted by Manchester City), and Jurrien Timber (who was wanted by Manchester United), only wanted to move to Arsenal due to Arteta.

Even Romeo Lavia, who could be the Gunners fourth signing, is, as per reports, keen to join Arsenal due to Arteta.

I bet Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo, in the winter, wanted to join Arsenal due to Arteta.

Arteta has returned the appeal to Arsenal, and anyone with whom he has had a chat about his project will never be the same, as our captain Martin Odegaard said in the Players Tribune when discussing how he was convinced to join Arsenal by the Spaniard: “I spoke to Mikel Arteta on a Zoom call and he told me all about the project. At the time, Arsenal were not doing well. They were way down like 15th in the table, but that meeting … Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you.

“He is next level. It’s hard to explain. He’s passionate, he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy … but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.

“He told me his plan, everything he was building towards. He knew exactly what needed to change at the club. He told me all about these amazing young players in the squad — Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, etc., etc. He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve.

“I got this strong feeling that he was onto something really special.”

The Gooners are lucky to have Arteta, and it is very obvious that the players believe in him and his project, there’s no doubt about that.

COYG!

Sam P

