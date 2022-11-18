Did you get to Beth Mead’s ‘Lioness’ book signing at the Arsenal’s Armoury?

All the best pics from Beth Mead’s ‘Lioness’ book signing at Arsenal’s Armoury By Michelle

Hundreds of lucky Arsenal fans had the chance to meet Beth Mead on Wednesday night at an exclusive book signing event at the Armoury, Emirates Stadium.

Beth recently released her brand-new book ‘Lioness – My journey to glory’ and she was there in person to sign copies and have plenty of photos taken too! Beth pulled out of the Lionesses’ international friendly against Norway, due to family circumstances, but we’re happy to report that she looked back in fine form at her book signing.

Beth is one of the world’s most talented footballers – Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament at the UEFA Euro 2022, England Player of the Year 2021-22, Arsenal Player of the Season 2021-22, second in the prestigious 2022 Ballon d’Or (by only one point) and she was voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the year 2022. Long before this though, 27 year old Beth was just an ordinary kid from Whitby, North Yorkshire, who wanted to play football.

This book is a rare look into the life of a player who is still very much at the height of their footballing career. Beth takes you on her journey from childhood to winning the European Championship.

Take a look at some of the best snaps below, and grab your copy via Arsenal Direct.

This one i like a lot. It looks like Beth is having fun!

And this one is of Beth’s biggest fans, our very own JustArsenal writer Shenel, who was lucky enough to get in and meet the Arsenal suuperstar..

Have any more of you lovely Gooners read Beth’s book? Or were any of you lucky enough to get your book or shirt signed?

We’d love to hear your review of the book and your experience of meeting Beth.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….