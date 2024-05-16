All the form for Arsenal and Everton points to an easy home win to end the season

Following a rather disappointing outcome in the Tottenham versus Manchester City match, there’s an interesting statistic that could provide a much-needed morale boost for Arsenal fans. They can now eagerly anticipate the final game of the season against Everton, where a convincing victory might just secure them the Premier League championship.

It is clear that to win the title race, Arsenal must secure a victory against Everton and rely on their London rivals, West Ham, to either defeat or draw with Manchester City at the Etihad. If Manchester City manages to defeat West Ham, they will clinch the league title.

It’s likely Arsenal will come out on top against Everton, given their track record. For this match, our Gunners can definitely find some hope in history.

Arsenal have won 37 Premier League games against Everton. more victories than against any other opponent in the competition.#ARSEVE — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 15, 2024

Looking at recent history, Arsenal have won 9 of their last 10 home games against Everton, scoring 26 goals and only conceding 9, so our dominance at the Emirates is evident for all to see.

Another fact is that Arsenal has scored a whopping 122 goals against Everton, making the Merseyside team the team the Gunners have scored the most goals against in Premier League history.

Arsenal have scored 122 goals against Everton, the most by any team against any opponent in Premier League history.#ARSEVE — Orbinho (@Orbinho) May 15, 2024

Of course everyone knows the amazing form that Arsenal have been since the Christmas break, but poor Everton fans have not seen their club win even one away game since the turn of the year. Amazingly the Toffees have won their last 6 home games in a row, so it’s incredible that away form has been awful.

These statistics are actually quite encouraging for Arsenal, as they are eager to end their season on a positive note and are hoping for some good luck to come their way. Forget about the fact that Arsenal have been scoring goals left, right and centre this year; their historical dominance over Everton could give them a psychological edge, giving the Arsenal forwards a boost of confidence.

Well, the past doesn’t always predict the future, and Arteta and the team still need to bring their best against Everton. Even though they’ve had a tough season, Sean Dyche and his team might just be looking to ruin Arsenal’s chances at the title. It would be great if Arsenal could finish the 2023–24 season on a high note by securing a dominant victory against Everton. So if Manchester City stumbles, there’s a good chance the Gunners could snatch the league title.

