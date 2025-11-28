“All the ingredients” Alan Shearer predicts the Arsenal-Chelsea game

Alan Shearer has offered his prediction for Arsenal’s upcoming match against Chelsea, and the former England striker expects an entertaining and closely contested encounter. Meetings between the two clubs were historically shaped by the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, which often produced tense tactical battles. In recent years, both sides have undergone significant changes and periods of rebuilding, which have allowed Liverpool and Manchester City to dominate the Premier League landscape.

Arsenal Aim to Maintain Title Ambitions

Arsenal remain focused on winning the title this season after falling just short in each of the past three campaigns. Mikel Arteta’s side has shown consistency across all competitions, and they understand that matches against top six rivals could prove decisive in the long run. Chelsea, despite their own challenges, see themselves as potential contenders and are eager to close the gap on Arsenal. Their midweek victory over Barcelona in the Champions League provided a significant boost to their confidence, especially ahead of a fixture that carries substantial implications for both clubs.

Arsenal also secured a strong result by defeating Bayern Munich, yet they may feel they have more at stake in this match. A win would reinforce their title credentials, while a setback could allow their closest rivals to gain ground.

Shearer Fancies Arsenal to Win

Despite Chelsea’s momentum, Shearer believes Arsenal have the edge. As quoted by the Metro, he said, “This has all the ingredients of being a great game. I was hugely impressed with Chelsea against Barcelona, but I’ve been massively impressed with Arsenal all season, in every competition.

“Chelsea have had an extra day’s rest and that might factor into it, but I just think because of how good Arsenal are, and how they can rotate and make one or two changes without it impacting them I’m going to say Arsenal will go there and win.”

His comments reflect a confidence in Arsenal’s depth, structure and resilience, qualities that could prove decisive as both teams push for a crucial result in the Premier League.