“All the ingredients are there” Wenger has his say on Arsenal under Arteta

Arsene Wenger is impressed by the work Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal, and he believes the club is pulling in the right direction under the Spaniard.

The Gunners have been in great form in this campaign even though they started it poorly.

They are now favourites to seal the final Champions League spot on the league table.

Despite losing some squad members without replacing them, Arteta has managed his team to register win after win in the final lap of the Premier League season.

The Gunners are now one of the clubs to fear in the division, and Wenger believes they are now in a wonderful position.

He said on BeIN Sports via Sun Sports: “We still have some way to go because we were dominating in England for some time.

“All the ingredients are there. The club has invested a lot of money for the first time since we have built the stadium.

“The team is stable now with their results. His leadership looks to be accepted by the players and there is a connection between him and the team.

“So overall, what you see from outside is positive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger was one of our best managers, and his team was the last to win the Premier League.

They also remain the last English club to go an entire league season without tasting defeat.

He knows what it means to be a top club and we can accept his opinion on how far we’ve come.

