All these Arsenal players are near end of contracts – Sell or extend?

We all know the effect that the contract situation has had on David Luiz, whose contract finishes in just ten days time on June 30th. It seems very unlikely that he will given the one year extra option now that we know Arsenal are signing Pablo Mari, as well as getting William Saliba back from his loan at St Etienne.

But we also have six other players who will enter the last six months of their contracts on June 30th as well, and if Arsenal are going to keep their promise that no-one will be allowed to run down their contract any more, then we need action on all of them.

Obviously the highest profile player on that list is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and although it is still unclear if he will extend, I think he will be making a high profile move away which will help fund our summer dealings.

The second most important, to me at least, is the current standoff with Bukayo Saka, and I will be very disappointed if he doesn’t extend his contract after being nurtured through our academy.

Mesut Ozil is a hard one, but as he keeps saying he will finish his contract (I would!), I think we are stuck with him.

In the same position is Shkodran Mustafi. He may be a little improved under Arteta but I doubt he will be an automatic starter next season, but how can Arsenal find a buyer willing to pay his wages even if we give him away?

Next we have our ageing Greek Sokratis, who doesn’t play much since Arteta arrived, but again, I can see him running down his contract on the bench. He will certainly be useful in cup games…

Lastly, we have Matt Macey our third choice keeper. The 25 year-old has only played once (in the League Cup) for Arsenal in his five years at the club, but his very good loan at Plymouth last season may mean he will find a club in the lower leagues to give him a contract.

Who do you think we will realistically be able to sell or extend?