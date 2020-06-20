All these Arsenal players are near end of contracts – Sell or extend?

We all know the effect that the contract situation has had on David Luiz, whose contract finishes in just ten days time on June 30th. It seems very unlikely that he will given the one year extra option now that we know Arsenal are signing Pablo Mari, as well as getting William Saliba back from his loan at St Etienne.
But we also have six other players who will enter the last six months of their contracts on June 30th as well, and if Arsenal are going to keep their promise that no-one will be allowed to run down their contract any more, then we need action on all of them.
Obviously the highest profile player on that list is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and although it is still unclear if he will extend, I think he will be making a high profile move away which will help fund our summer dealings.
The second most important, to me at least, is the current standoff with Bukayo Saka, and I will be very disappointed if he doesn’t extend his contract after being nurtured through our academy.
Mesut Ozil is a hard one, but as he keeps saying he will finish his contract (I would!), I think we are stuck with him.
In the same position is Shkodran Mustafi. He may be a little improved under Arteta but I doubt he will be an automatic starter next season, but how can Arsenal find a buyer willing to pay his wages even if we give him away?
Next we have our ageing Greek Sokratis, who doesn’t play much since Arteta arrived, but again, I can see him running down his contract on the bench. He will certainly be useful in cup games…
Lastly, we have Matt Macey our third choice keeper. The 25 year-old has only played once (in the League Cup) for Arsenal in his five years at the club, but his very good loan at Plymouth last season may mean he will find a club in the lower leagues to give him a contract.
Who do you think we will realistically be able to sell or extend?
We need to either build team to compete for titles, with few additions required.
Or sell most players and buy young players with experience to build around that and progress as they do each year.
Has to be a choice made in term of strategy.
We must first get rid of Arteta who is not at all ready to take a club as Arsenal yet,has no first coach experience, developing at Arsenal instead than elsewhere.
He great assistant tho, not a coach yet
You make interesting points Mogunna but none of the big wig managers wanted the job without a higher level of investment from the bosses.
In all seriousness who do you think Arsenal should have brought in?
In other words, if we don’t go for Koulibaly, Partey likes, a top coach as Allegri shows no ambition to win titles.
Auba Laca should go try do so elsewhere then.
To keep Saka, must show him we going for a young team to build up from. Bring Nagelsman or Favre who are perfect coaches for such a youth strategy, and both playing a great football. Then Saka should stay!
, Can’t blame players for mess in this club!
It is really dawning on me now that Arsenal are in a pickle. I’m not going to knock Arteta who is having to rebuild the team with little or no money to spend and with far too many players who are not of the quality required & on salaries that don’t reflect their abilities.
I will have to accept the new normal at Arsenal for some time to come if those surplus players choose to sit on those contracts and not move on.
I’m not getting any impression of what is going on behind the scenes but if Marí is the level we can take on then I don’t hold out much hope of a stellar signing or two even if we can get rid of the dead wood
Perhaps we will have more of an idea after today’s game of what is going on as Wednesday’s game was not a proper reflection
Just 2 establish players in region of 40million at cb and DM will make a huge difference
We have to keep Auba and Saka 🙏
The question remains, do they want to stay? You cant keep players against their will remember.
As I said in d post on Saka contract, AUBA and his agent should come out straight, demand a detail explanation on the ambition of the board and roadmaps to getting back to where we belong. If he isn’t satisfied with the board, he doesn’t need to stay and drown his career, time is not on his side anymore, as for others on the list, I expect Saka to renew, while the rest may leave