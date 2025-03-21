All things considered, Arsenal aren’t far off the same stage as last season.

Last time out, a one nil win against Chelsea saw Arsenal cut the gap between us and Liverpool to a measly 12 points. Before you run straight to the comments to rip me apart, let me just say there was a hint of sarcasm in that. With all seriousness and with the utmost realism, our season is over barring a sensational UCL win that will surely defy expectations. For the sake of this post, I’ll focus mainly on our Premier League campaign and how it compares to the same stage last season.

A lot has been made of our struggles this campaign. More often than not factors outside the club’s control have been to blame, however the club is not entirely free from blame either. In light of the difficulties, I was very surprised with the results after doing a side by side comparison of this season versus the last (at the same stage). Looking at three key metrics specifically, goals for, goals against and total points, it clearly showed that our attack has been the problem this campaign (shocking!).

Getting into the numbers, Arsenal conceded 24 goals at the same stage last season while there is a nine goal difference between both last year and this. Indeed our tally of 53 goals scored so far is less than the 62 of last campaign. In the points difference also, Arsenal are eight points adrift (58 – 66). In my opinion – with all things considered – the point difference is not as bad as we would expect. Factoring in the points dropped due to the questionable sending-offs earlier in the season, not to talk of the never ending injuries along with everything in between, it certainly should’ve been a bigger difference in my opinion.

With that said it would’ve been interesting to see how our campaign would’ve ended up if the club had decided to actually do something business in January. Something specifically in the attack would’ve been appreciated, especially looking at the difference in goals scored. The fact that our defense has remained just as solid further begs the question, why did we gamble in January? I’ve seen opinions ranging from, the board already giving up on the season to it being down to Mikel Arteta’s own stubbornness to add to the side, but neither holds any weight for me. None of us truly know the answer but one thing is for certain, Arsenal will have to address the forward line in the summer.

What are your thoughts on the difference between last seasons campaign to this? Leave your answers in the comments below!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…