All time England XI made up of Arsenal players

In recent years there has been a lack of Arsenal players representing England, however, that has not always been the case and you could easily make up a top-quality England side made up solely of Arsenal players.

I have gone with Arsenal players that have represented England at least once and that I have seen play, so, unfortunately, the likes of Cliff Bastin don’t qualify.

Arsenal England XI

Formation 4-3-3

David Seaman

Seaman was an easy choice really, he has hardly any competition.

Ashley Cole

Best left-back in the world in his day, there was strong competition, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn for example but there has never been a left-back as good as Cole that has played for both Arsenal and England.

Tony Adams

Another obvious one, he would also be the captain of the team, an absolute legend as a leader.

Martin Keown

It was out of Sol Campbell and Keown and my personal preference was for Keown, it is his aggressive nature that swings it for me.

Viv Anderson

What a brilliant player Anderson was and you have to remember the atmosphere he had to play under back in his day. He has almost no competition for this position.

Alan Ball

A world cup winner and played 177 times for Arsenal and was a top-quality midfielder.

Jack Wilshere

Wilshere only played a handful of times for England and yes he was injured a lot but when he was at his best he was simply breathtaking. Such a shame it was so rare.

Michael Thomas

Only played for England twice but in al honesty when I compare him to the other Arsenal midfielders available he is the best of the bunch. I was tempted to slot in David Rocastle but that was probably me being sentimental.

Tony Woodcock

A clinical goalscorer with a dodgy hairstyle, his stats are quite decent and compare favourably with almost every other English Arsenal striker.

Alan Smith

I liked Smith a lot, had a knack for scoring important goals and deserved to be given more opportunities for England.

Ian Wright

No way I could leave Wrighty out. He may not have done it regularly with England but then he was hardly ever given a chance for some reason. One of the very best strikers ever to play for Arsenal.