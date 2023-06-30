All you need to know about the life of Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz

13 Intriguing Facts about Kai Havertz you might not know

Kai Havertz, Arsenal’s latest addition, brings with him a wealth of talent and a fascinating background. While many football fans are familiar with his on-field achievements, there are several lesser-known aspects of his life. In this article, we explore 13 intriguing facts about the German that shed light on his upbringing, interests, and character.

Hometown Passion:

Growing up in Germany, Havertz supported his local club, Alemannia Aachen. Despite their short-lived stint in the Bundesliga, he and his family remained dedicated fans, and Kai later joined the club’s academy in 2009.

🔴⚫ Kai Havertz (21, Attacking Midfielder): Discovered by Bayer 04 Leverkusen and brought for FREE from Alemannia Aachen. 🔴⚫ Florian Wirtz (18, Attacking Midfielder): Discovered by Bayer 04 Leverkusen and brought for €200K from FC Köln. The future of Germany. 😍 pic.twitter.com/MtLGUvTTVT — Pro Future Stars (@ProFutureStars1) June 9, 2021

Unconventional Idol:

While admiring Ronaldinho, Iniesta, Zidane, and Kaka, Havertz also held former Liverpool striker Erik Meijer in high regard. Meijer played for Liverpool between 1999 and 2000 and was a key player for Alemannia Aachen when Kai was a regular spectator.

Dramatic Debut:

Havertz’s rapid rise to prominence included a dramatic debut for Bayer Leverkusen. Urged to join the team on short notice due to an injured player, he made his first appearance in the 83rd minute of a match against Werder Bremen.

Record-Breaking Beginnings:

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, the German interantional broke several records. Although some have been surpassed since, he remains the youngest player to reach 100 Bundesliga appearances. He also holds the record for the most goals by a teenager in a German top-flight season.

Balancing Studies and Soccer:

In his debut season with Leverkusen, Havertz had to juggle football and school exams, resulting in him missing matches. Despite the challenges, he managed to balance his studies in sports, German, geography, and math with his football commitments.

One of the matches that he missed was a round of 16 Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in 2017. How much it would have sucked!

Memorable Champions League Moments:

Havertz made his Champions League debut at Wembley Stadium when he was just 17 years old, playing for Leverkusen against Tottenham Hotspur. He scored his first goal in the competition during the 2021 final against Manchester City, securing the trophy for Chelsea.

Kai Havertz made his Bundesliga debut as a 17-year-old wonderkid five years ago today 👶 ⏩ Five years later, he still has the world at his feet – and a Champions League-winning goal that Chelsea fans will never forget 💙 pic.twitter.com/RLco65ubJv — GOAL (@goal) October 15, 2021

Flattering Nickname:

During his Bundesliga days, the German media dubbed Havertz “Alleskonner,” meaning “someone who can do anything.” This nickname highlighted his versatility and ability to excel in multiple positions on the pitch.

Musical Talents:

Apart from football, Havertz has a passion for playing the piano. Seeking a calming activity away from the sport, he chose to learn the instrument and aspires to master both classical and modern music.

Kai Havertz – a very talented man. Full video 🎹: https://t.co/WYMgxJpAAm pic.twitter.com/2NiVIMQwEB — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) April 25, 2020

Love for Animals:

Havertz has always been an animal lover, having owned various pets during his childhood. His affinity for donkeys began when his parents gifted him a stuffed toy as a child. He now actively participates in rescuing and caring for donkeys at a sanctuary near his childhood home.

The Significance of Number 29:

Havertz’s affinity for the number 29 stems from his video gaming experiences with his brother, Jan. When asked to choose a shirt number upon turning professional, he opted for 29 to honor the tradition they had established.

Kai Havertz’s kit numbers throughout his career: Bayer Leverkusen – #29

Chelsea – #29

Arsenal – #29 Keeping the 2️⃣9️⃣ tradition going. 😅 #afc pic.twitter.com/xwll9OPwXn — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 28, 2023

Record Transfer Fee:

Havertz’s move to Chelsea in 2020 made him the most expensive German player of all time, with a reported fee of £72 million. This surpassed the previous record set by Timo Werner, who also moved from the Bundesliga to Chelsea.

Making a Difference:

Committed to giving back to the community, the midfielder established his own charity in March. The foundation aims to support individuals with disabilities or illnesses, rescue neglected animals, and promote sport as a means of personal development.

Joining a Select Group of Germans at Arsenal:

By signing for Arsenal, Havertz becomes the 12th German player to represent the club’s men’s first-team. This prestigious group includes notable names such as Mesut Ozil, Lukas Podolski, and Per Mertesacker, who have all made significant contributions to the club.

