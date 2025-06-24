All You Need to Know: Arsenal Stars at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

The UEFA Women’s European Championship 2025 is just around the corner, set to take place in Switzerland from 8th to 28th July. With tournament excitement building, Arsenal have several players who have earned their place in national squads, drawing attention to their roles and the Gunners’ growing influence on the international stage.

Arsenal Representation Switzerland

According to Arsenal’s official announcement, eleven Arsenal players have been named in their respective national squads for the Euros. All players have been instrumental to Arsenal’s domestic success and becoming Champions of Europe:

Daphne van Domselaar & Victoria Pelova: Notably, former Gunner, Vivianne Miedema, will not feature for the Netherlands in this tournament. Van Domselaar is usually the Netherlands’ number one choice in goal, and Victoria Pelova is expected to play a full midfield role, after fully recovering from her ACL injury.

Stina Blackstenius: Sweden’s powerful forward, who scored Arsenal’s winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final 2025, making The Gunners champions of Europe, is likely to feature heavily for Sweden.

Frida Maanum: Arsenal’s dynamic midfielder, Frida, will represent Norway in the tournament.

Schedule Highlights

UEFA confirms the tournament structure features:

Group stage: 8-16 July

Quarter-finals: 18-21 July

Semi-finals: 24-25 July

Final: 28 July in Bern

Clear paths lie ahead for our Gunners and their teams, with potential knockout fixtures scheduled in Zurich, Basel, and Geneva.

What Else to Watch

Key venues include the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern and Stade de Suisse, hosting both group and knockout fixtures.

Tournament favourites like England, hosts Switzerland, Spain and Germany, all with high-profile stars, make the competition one of the most open yet.

Fans can follow fixtures live via official UEFA channels, but Gooners will be especially proud tracking our Gunners as they aim to conquer continental opposition from 8th to 28th July in Switzerland.

