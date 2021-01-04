Allardyce uses wrong Willian example to downplay defeat

Sam Allardyce has tried to claim that Willian has been transferred for over £100 Million in his career as a staple for his West Brom sides’ defeat to Arsenal, but the statement is false.

The Brazilian has been highly rated around the continent for a number of years, but despite being linked with a number of big-money moves, his total value in transfers is well below that amount.

Even if we exchange the value into dollars as stated on Transfermarkt, the total fees paid for his arrival tallies up to just under $93 Million (just under £68 Million according to today’s currency rates).

While the sentiment is right, his calculations are vastly exaggerated, but our side is definitely far superior.

His full statement can be read below as his excuse for his side’s hefty defeat, although I think it is laughable to use this excuse days after they lost 5-0 at home to Leeds United only days ago also.

“Arsenal are better than we are, aren’t they? They’ve only got about £200 million worth of player and some great youngsters to boot,” Allardyce told West Brom’s official YouTube channel.

“Willian who came on has been transferred for over £100 million in his career. Our biggest buy is £15 million, so you can see the difference in spending power and quality that can bring you.”

While his comments were wrong, is it not a bit simple to claim side’s disastrous loss was down to expensive personnel? Especially when we acquired said player on a free transfer?

Patrick