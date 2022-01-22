Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Allegri tells Arsenal that Melo deal is off – “He’s an important player”

Well, how quickly things change on the Arsenal rumours front! This morning SkySports reported: “The situation with Arthur is simple. Arsenal want to sign him, he wants to sign, Juventus are prepared to let him go,”

This seemed to me that it was just a case of crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s, but now it seems that Kaveh Solhekol was well wide of the mark, as the Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as making it clear there will no sale this month.

Romano tweeted…..

So where does that leave Arsenal? It seems like the player and his agents are very happy with the idea of coming on loan to the Premier League with Arsenal, but if the manager refuses to weaken his squad halfway through the season, there is not much anyone can do about it…

Perhaps we could go back and try again in the summer?

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Arsenal v Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four

  1. Jonbo says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    An important player…who rarely plays. Ok then!

    Reply
  2. Durand says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    Not in the Summer, no thanks. He flopped in 2 leagues, so rather we pursue Zakaria. Tielemans or Bruno first, Zakaria, then no need for Arthur.

    Reply
  3. Silentstan says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Just another example of transfer dithering by Arsenal. What a @@@@@@@ club
    And why the mad chase for Arthur who cant get in their starting lineup and has underwhelmed for 2 years. Ludicrous

    Reply
    1. And_Arteta_Said... says:
      January 22, 2022 at 1:44 pm

      @Silentstan..?? if only!

      Reply
    2. Atangana says:
      January 22, 2022 at 2:29 pm

      It’s all about management of available resources sir.

      Reply
  4. 03 gooner says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Great news! Now can we target one of Bissouma guimaraes or Renato Sanches plz…

    Reply
  5. Wayne says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    Just Edu trying to satisfy his ego. Can’t be serious about a player with not only underwhelming performances on the field, but, with concerning issues off the field as well. Arsenal will be better served by looking at players like Danilo dos Santos, Frenkie de Jong, Boubacar Kamara, Yves Bissouma or Bruno Guimaraes instead, who are better defensively. Thanks Juventus.

    Reply
  6. CorporateMan says:
    January 22, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    Please end this charade now! We can make do with the squad we have. If Arteta cannot get that squad to achieve our goals, too bad!
    I’d hoped we were going for Wijnaldum, that would have made a whole lot of sense. This Melo guy, I smell another Denis Suarez tbh

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      January 22, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      That’s exactly how I see the Melo signing very underwhelming like Denis Suarez.. Wijnaldum for me.

      Reply
  7. Austin 3:16 says:
    January 22, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Arteta , Edu and AFC are making themselves look absolutely clueless as Juve have made their standing clear and rightly so.. Anything other than arsenal backing off is really silly considering many options for the taking out there.. bissouma, wijnaldum, Zakaria. Strengthen the central midfield should have been a priority since last August..

    Reply
  8. Zeddo says:
    January 22, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    Arsenal have wasted 3 weeks of this transfer window chasing players that don’t really want to play for Arsenal and now the result is we are left with nobody. I can’t see us buying anyone decent now.

    Reply

