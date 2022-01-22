Allegri tells Arsenal that Melo deal is off – “He’s an important player”

Well, how quickly things change on the Arsenal rumours front! This morning SkySports reported: “The situation with Arthur is simple. Arsenal want to sign him, he wants to sign, Juventus are prepared to let him go,”

This seemed to me that it was just a case of crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s, but now it seems that Kaveh Solhekol was well wide of the mark, as the Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has been quoted by Fabrizio Romano as making it clear there will no sale this month.

Romano tweeted…..

Juventus manager Allegri when asked about Arthur-Arsenal: “This is our team and we’re not gonna change anything. Arthur’s part of Brazil national team, he’s an important player” 🇧🇷 #AFC #Juventus Juventus are not accepting 6 month loan proposal submitted by Arsenal, as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2022

So where does that leave Arsenal? It seems like the player and his agents are very happy with the idea of coming on loan to the Premier League with Arsenal, but if the manager refuses to weaken his squad halfway through the season, there is not much anyone can do about it…

Perhaps we could go back and try again in the summer?

