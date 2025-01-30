Ally McCoist explains why Arsenal will struggle to land Premier League star

Arsenal has expressed interest in signing Ollie Watkins this month and made an offer for the striker yesterday, coinciding with Aston Villa’s ongoing talks with Al Nassr over the potential sale of Jhon Duran. With the January transfer window closing soon, the Gunners are pushing hard to bring the 29-year-old forward to the Emirates, but the timing of their approach raises concerns.

Watkins, a lifelong Arsenal fan, has long been linked with a move to the club, and the Gunners had the entire month of January to pursue the deal. However, it has only been in the final days of the window that they made their move. This late approach, coupled with Villa’s ongoing negotiations to sell Duran to Al Nassr, makes the deal for Watkins seem unlikely.

Aston Villa, who are performing well in the Champions League and have ambitions to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, are unlikely to part with both of their strikers in the same window. Selling Watkins would severely weaken their attacking options, especially if Duran’s move to Saudi Arabia is finalised.

Former footballer Ally McCoist believes Villa will not sell both strikers this month, suggesting that it would be a risky move for the club. Speaking on the BBC, McCoist said:

“You can’t sell both. What a dilemma it is.

“Emery is actually in a perfect position. He has two great strikers fighting for that position.

“Of course, one of them wants away because he wants to play more.”

It seems Arsenal may have made a mistake in waiting until the final moments of the window to make their approach for Watkins. If Villa secures a significant fee for Duran, they will have ample funds and may feel no need to sell Watkins, especially considering their ongoing push for European football.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Watkins could therefore be doomed if Villa holds firm, and the Gunners will likely have to look elsewhere for a striker if the deal falls through.