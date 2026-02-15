Ally McCoist has his say on whether Arsenal can bottle the league title

Ally McCoist has expressed confidence that Arsenal will still secure the Premier League title this season, despite their recent setback. The Gunners were held to a draw by Brentford in a fixture many had expected them to win, particularly after Manchester City claimed victory in their own match the previous day.

Brentford proved formidable opponents on home soil, demonstrating why they have been so difficult to overcome. Nevertheless, any side with ambitions of lifting the league trophy must navigate challenging fixtures and respond positively to dropped points. Arsenal are aware of that reality and will be determined to regain momentum. However, some supporters have begun to voice concerns that the team could be entering a difficult spell, potentially allowing Manchester City to close the gap.

City’s Resurgence Raises Questions

Manchester City remain a significant threat to Arsenal’s aspirations. The reigning champions appear to be enjoying one of their strongest runs of form since the campaign began. Should they maintain a consistent winning streak, they could overtake Arsenal and reassert themselves in the title race.

Despite this, McCoist is unconvinced that City are currently performing at the level required to reclaim the crown. As quoted by Talk Sport, he said, “No, I don’t think they will.

“I mean, City, a couple of great results, particularly the one at Anfield. But I’m not sure City are playing that well.

“It was a brilliant result against Liverpool, of course it was but if you look at it, I actually think Liverpool played as well as they’ve played in a long time in the second half.

“The important thing, as we all know, is the three points and you’re right, City got them. I still think Arsenal will be okay.

“In the grand scheme of things, is a draw at Brentford, who are absolutely flying at the moment, a bad result? Not really.”

Backing Arsenal to Prevail

McCoist’s assessment underlines his belief that Arsenal possess the resilience to withstand pressure. While the title race remains finely balanced, he maintains that the Gunners will ultimately emerge as champions when the season concludes.

