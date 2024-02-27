Ally McCoist reveals the two players Arsenal cannot lose to injury now

Bukayo Saka and Arsenal’s attacking players have earned a lot of praise for the team’s performances in the last few weeks.

The Gunners have been terrific in the league in 2024 and look unstoppable as they challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

Saka has been on his best run of form in the last few games, consistently scoring to ensure Arsenal wins matches.

The England attacker seems like the player Arsenal cannot afford to lose now, and they will do all they can to ensure he stays fit for the long term.

However, Ally McCoist believes the players Arsenal must keep fit are Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

In the second half of last season, the Gunners lost Saliba to an extended injury, and it immediately ended their title challenge.

Many Arsenal fans believe that if he had remained fit, Arsenal would have been the champions of England.

McCoist insists they cannot lose any of their centre-backs now. He said, as quoted by Euro Sport:

“It’s a funny one, I hear what you’re saying about Odegaard and Saka and boys like that.

“I actually think with Arsenal, you don’t want to lose one of the centre-backs again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel are our rock at the back, and their impressive performance in the last few weeks is a reason we have been hard to face for attackers.

Keeping them fit should be a priority because they are simply our best defenders at the moment.

