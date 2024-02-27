Ally McCoist says Arsenal is benefiting from three-horse race over a two-horse title race

Arsenal found themselves in a two-horse race for the Premier League title with Manchester City last season. Despite maintaining a healthy lead for a significant period, Mikel Arteta’s team ultimately fell short and faced a second-half collapse that allowed City to clinch the title.

In the current season, Arsenal has shown excellent form since the beginning of 2024, putting to rest the concerns of a repeat of their poor second-half performance from the previous campaign. However, unlike the previous season, Manchester City is not the sole challenger, as Liverpool is also actively contending for the league title.

Currently, Liverpool sits at the top of the standings, intensifying the competition. Pundit Ally McCoist suggests that the three-horse race, involving Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool, means that Arsenal is under significantly less pressure compared to when it was a two-horse race last season.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I was there [Arsenal] on Saturday night, they’ve got a chance.

“I thought the first-half performance was as strong as any side I’ve seen all season, if I’m brutally honest with you.

“I think bizarrely, this might sound crazy, I think it might suit them that there’s more than one team challenging.

“From a mental approach, it might just take a little bit of pressure off them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We probably have benefitted from not being the only club under pressure, but eventually, we will have to deal with that pressure if we want to win the league.

