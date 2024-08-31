Ally McCoist says Arsenal should be happy they got a point against Brighton

Former Rangers idol Ally McCoist believes Arsenal will eventually view their draw against Brighton as a point gained.

The Gunners dropped two points and lost their 100 percent record against a very stubborn Brighton side.

The Seagulls had also won both their matches before this fixture, and they were expected to put up a good fight at the Emirates.

They did just that, frustrating Arsenal and earning a point on their travels to a tough ground.

Mikel Arteta’s side may feel they could have taken more than a point, and their fans are unhappy with the inconsistent decisions during the game.

However, Brighton is now one of the toughest clubs in the league, and Arsenal might consider themselves fortunate not to have lost the match after going a man down early in the second half.

A team aiming to win the league cannot afford to start dropping points this early in the season, as they could fall behind Manchester City.

Nevertheless, McCoist suggests that this result could be seen as a point gained rather than two points lost.

He said as quoted by the BBC:

“The biggest factor in the game was the sending off. Brighton could smell blood, they got the equaliser but they couldn’t get the win.

“Looking back Arsenal will think that’s not a bad point.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We could have lost that game, considering how good Brighton was in the closing minutes of the fixture and it truly is a point gained all things considered.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…