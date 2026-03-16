Ally McCoist tells Arsenal target why he should choose Chelsea over them

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked with a potential move for Julian Alvarez, but Ally McCoist believes the Blues represent the best option for the forward. Alvarez has already established himself as a talented performer in the Premier League and has continued to impress after his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

He remains an important figure for the Spanish club, yet Alvarez has not publicly committed his future to the team, which has fuelled speculation regarding a possible departure. Arsenal have long monitored the attacker and would be keen to secure his signature, but McCoist argues that Chelsea could offer him the regular game time he desires.

McCoist Favourites Chelsea

Speaking via the Metro, McCoist stated:

‘Oh, without a doubt. I think he’s got a better chance of playing more regularly at Chelsea, to tell you the truth, than he would at Arsenal. The squad at Arsenal is phenomenal.

‘They’re playing Kai Havertz, sometimes as a false nine, Gabriel Jesus is through the middle, and Leandro Trossard has played there.’

The former striker highlights the strength of Arsenal’s attacking options, suggesting that Alvarez would find it harder to secure a consistent starting role in north London compared with Chelsea. Regular appearances are likely to be a key consideration for the forward when evaluating his next move.

Considering Success and Trophies

Beyond game time, Alvarez is expected to take into account the potential for success at either club. A player of his calibre would naturally wish to join a team capable of competing for major honours and winning trophies.

If Arsenal manage to secure the Premier League title at the end of the current season, it could influence Alvarez’s decision and make them a more appealing option upon his return to England. Until then, the attacker will continue to weigh both the opportunity for regular minutes and the likelihood of silverware when determining his next career move.

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