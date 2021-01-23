“Along with Saka, he has been carrying the team” Campbell praises ace after his incredible stat emerges

Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe for his performances for Arsenal after breaking into their first team.

The Englishman has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key men since last month after being brought into the team.

He has played the club’s last five league games and has provided 3 assists.

In the time that he has been on the pitch for them, he has created 10 chances, only Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has created more with 12.

Campbell has been impressed with his showing and praised him for that incredible stat.

He also said that he and Bukayo Saka have been carrying the Arsenal team on their backs for much of this period.

He called them “Special” players who know each other very well, even on the pitch.

“It’s an amazing stat to have and it is a big compliment to him,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“He is only 20-years-old but he influences games and is making the difference at the moment.

“Along with Saka, he has been carrying the team. They have been linking up very well, they are special. Two very special players and they know where each other are on the pitch which really helps.”

Smith Rowe has now earned his place in Mikel Arteta’s plans and he can be confident that he would remain in the lineup for the rest of the season unless the Spaniard wants to rest him.