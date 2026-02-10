“Already closer to be back” Merino confirms successful surgery

Mikel Merino has confirmed that he has undergone successful surgery, with the Spaniard insisting that his return to action will not be far away. The midfielder has been an important figure for Arsenal and has consistently delivered strong performances whenever called upon. His influence in the team has grown steadily, making his absence a notable setback at a crucial stage of the season.

Arsenal firmly believe that Merino will still play a key role in the success they hope to achieve this campaign. His form before the injury had been impressive, and the club have continued to back him to return stronger. For the coming weeks, however, he will be missed, as he has often been relied upon in important matches where control, intelligence, and composure in midfield were required.

Arsenal Coping Without Merino

While Merino recovers, Arsenal will need to depend on their squad depth to maintain momentum. The Gunners have invested heavily in building a balanced group, and this period will test the strength of their rotation options. Other midfielders will be expected to step up and ensure that performances do not drop while Merino focuses on his rehabilitation.

The club remain confident that they can navigate this spell without him, but his absence will still be felt. Merino’s ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch has made him a trusted option for the coaching staff, and his consistency has been one of the reasons Arsenal have remained competitive across competitions this season.

Message to the Supporters

Following the procedure, Merino expressed his gratitude and optimism by addressing supporters via Instagram. He wrote, “Surgery done! Already closer to be back. Thank you so much to everyone for your messages and love. It really gives me even more energy to face the challenge. Vamos!”

The message reflects his positive mindset and determination to return as soon as possible. Support from fans has clearly played a role in lifting his spirits during recovery, and his words suggest a player fully committed to overcoming the setback.

As Arsenal continue their push this season, the expectation is that Merino’s recovery will be carefully managed. His return is anticipated to provide a timely boost, reinforcing the squad during the decisive stages of the campaign and underlining why he remains such a valued member of the team.