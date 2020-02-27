Alternative defenders Arsenal can sign if they miss out on Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal could miss out on signing long term target Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano could head to Chelsea next summer after the Blues became the latest side to show interest in his signature.
If Arsenal loses out on signing him, there are other defenders who could represent good buys, in this article, I cover some of them.
Ibrahima Konaté
The Frenchman is Leipzig’s other fine centre back and injury has affected him for much of this season.
He has made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Germans this season and his injury issues could make him a cheap alternative that would represent a good buy. He is currently valued at £40 million, but Arsenal can sign him for significantly less.
Jonathan Tah
Tah has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time and his fine form for Bayer Leverkusen has made him one of the most impressive defenders in Germany.
He looks to be on the move and would be a fine alternative to Upamecano as well.
Rúben Dias
Ruben Dias was linked with a move to Tottenham in the last transfer window and Jose Mourinho remains keen.
Arsenal would be getting arguably the best young defender in Portugal if they sign Dias. With 36 games already this season, Arsenal may represent the next step in what should be a long and successful career.
Issa Diop
West Ham’s Issa Diop would be one of the first players to leave the Hammers if they get relegated.
He has played 21 Premier League games for them and scored 3 times this season. He remains the best defender at the London Stadium and Arsenal would be getting a very good 23 year old if they sign him.
Nico Elvedi
Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Elvedi has been one of the Bundesliga’s best performers at the back this season and he may not be with them for long.
He has made 28 appearances for them this season and looks set to make even more as the season progresses. He is currently valued at £31 million and could represent a shrewd piece of business for Arsenal.
Mouctar Diakhaby
Just like Upamecano, Diakhaby is French and he has been attracting lots of attention from Europe’s top sides this season.
He has been performing well for Valencia and he could represent a cheaper alternative to Upamecano as he is currently valued at £27 million.
An article by Ime
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wow at least those players have their big cheque, luxurious houses , cars and beautiful models to go to and get soothed at home. my condolence goes to all the arsenal fans who went to the stadium to support them, they should have warned them to stay at home. ohh well got to sleep now, got work tomorrow
and i just realized that Arsenal fans are not plastic fans, i felt like the fans in the stadium wanted to push the team on but it is really difficult when your players do even care to put any kind of effort. ive never been for our players to be booed but from now on i understand the frustration Admin Martin faces and i agree they should be booed until they dont want to play for arsenal again like xhaka until MA came in. lets just spare AUBA, SAKA, MARTINELLI WILLOCK( coz he is young). the rest ill never give a f**k how they are treated anymore. enough is enoough
why do these players even dream of being in the champions league?
You are talking about more defenders(we already have a big bunch of them) ignoring the fact that we don’t have a single reliant midfielder.Arsenal midfield is catastrophic and this is the area which needs to be overhauled.Defense is almost good,midfield is awful,laughing stock…
Remember Unai Emery?He was truly a God in this competition.Having a weaker team than Arteta’s team,reaching the final and eliminating top-top teams in the process-Sevilla,Valencia and Napoli,almost undefeated.And now….an obscure team from Greece humiliating us on our own turf…that’s the difference between a man and a boy(Unai vs Arteta)…