Alternative defenders Arsenal can sign if they miss out on Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal could miss out on signing long term target Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano could head to Chelsea next summer after the Blues became the latest side to show interest in his signature.

If Arsenal loses out on signing him, there are other defenders who could represent good buys, in this article, I cover some of them.

Ibrahima Konaté

The Frenchman is Leipzig’s other fine centre back and injury has affected him for much of this season.

He has made just eight appearances in all competitions for the Germans this season and his injury issues could make him a cheap alternative that would represent a good buy. He is currently valued at £40 million, but Arsenal can sign him for significantly less.

Jonathan Tah

Tah has been linked with a move to Arsenal for some time and his fine form for Bayer Leverkusen has made him one of the most impressive defenders in Germany.

He looks to be on the move and would be a fine alternative to Upamecano as well.

Rúben Dias

Ruben Dias was linked with a move to Tottenham in the last transfer window and Jose Mourinho remains keen.

Arsenal would be getting arguably the best young defender in Portugal if they sign Dias. With 36 games already this season, Arsenal may represent the next step in what should be a long and successful career.

Issa Diop

West Ham’s Issa Diop would be one of the first players to leave the Hammers if they get relegated.

He has played 21 Premier League games for them and scored 3 times this season. He remains the best defender at the London Stadium and Arsenal would be getting a very good 23 year old if they sign him.

Nico Elvedi

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Elvedi has been one of the Bundesliga’s best performers at the back this season and he may not be with them for long.

He has made 28 appearances for them this season and looks set to make even more as the season progresses. He is currently valued at £31 million and could represent a shrewd piece of business for Arsenal.

Mouctar Diakhaby

Just like Upamecano, Diakhaby is French and he has been attracting lots of attention from Europe’s top sides this season.

He has been performing well for Valencia and he could represent a cheaper alternative to Upamecano as he is currently valued at £27 million.

An article by Ime