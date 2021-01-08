Ex-Chelsea Ladies star reveals how she helped Saka’s career

Eni Aluko, the ex-Chelsea Ladies and England star, has just revealed the secret she gave Bukayo Saka during her time at Chelsea that is helping the Arsenal man to avoid cramps now.

Saka has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key players this season, and for a young player, he is playing a lot of games.

With the games coming almost every three days, Saka has admirably stayed fit and free of injury for much of the time that he has broken into the Arsenal first team.

He has helped the club recover from a slump in recent weeks, and Aluko has revealed why Saka doesn’t suffer from cramps.

She said that she was well known to the family of the Arsenal man and told them when he was younger that he could avoid cramps if he baths in magnesium a day before a match.

This had worked for her during her time with Chelsea, and that advice has been taken by Saka so far.

No wonder he is always ready to play the next game for the Gunners and to give his best regardless of the intensity of the previous game.

Speaking on the Kings of the Premier League show as quoted by Sky Sports, Aluko revealed: “I know Saka’s family well. When he was a bit younger, I told them I soaked in a magnesium bath the day before a game to prevent cramp.

“Bukayo started doing the same thing and he’s flown ever since. He’s never had that problem with cramp since, so I’m definitely taking the credit for that!”