Alvarez is actively working against Atletico sending him to Arsenal 

Julian Alvarez is reportedly opposed to a return to the Premier League despite enjoying significant success at Manchester City, with the forward said to have no interest in joining Arsenal amid growing speculation about his future at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine attacker has become the subject of interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Atletico currently involved in a complicated transfer situation involving both Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite interest from Spain’s two leading clubs, Atletico are reportedly more open to the idea of selling him to Arsenal should he eventually decide to leave.

Alvarez has a €500 million release clause included in his contract, and Atletico have made it clear that any club hoping to sign him must meet that figure. The Spanish side do not wish to lose one of their most important players and remain determined to keep him unless the clause is activated in full.

Barcelona Remain Preferred Choice

Barcelona were reportedly the first club to make a formal approach for the striker, and Alvarez is believed to favour a move to the Catalan side if he eventually departs Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have also attempted to secure his signature and recently submitted an offer worth €150 million, although Atletico rejected it, insisting that the player’s release clause be met in full before any transfer can take place.

According to Sport Witness, Atletico would rather sell Alvarez to Arsenal than strengthen one of their direct rivals in Spain should the player push for an exit in the future.

Arsenal Face Major Obstacle

Despite Atletico’s reported preference, Arsenal face a significant challenge because Alvarez has made it clear that he does not want to return to English football at this stage of his career.

Barcelona remain the destination he reportedly favours most, although Atletico are unwilling to negotiate with the Catalans unless they activate the €500 million release clause included in his contract. As things stand, the situation remains unresolved, with Atletico determined to maintain control over the future of one of their key players.

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