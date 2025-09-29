“Always excellent.” Micah Richards praises consistent Arsenal star

Micah Richards has singled out Jurrien Timber for special praise following Arsenal’s victory against Newcastle United, commending the defender for yet another assured performance.

Since establishing himself in the side, Timber has shown remarkable consistency, making it increasingly difficult for Ben White to secure regular first-team opportunities. Having overcome previous injury setbacks, he has now cemented his place as Arsenal’s first-choice right back, a role that many consider richly deserved.

Timber’s impact on Arsenal

Arsenal view Timber as one of the most reliable figures in their starting line-up, yet he does not always receive the same level of recognition as other high-profile performers or match winners within the squad. His influence, however, has been crucial in both defensive stability and attacking transitions. Against a strong Newcastle side at the weekend, Timber once again demonstrated why he is regarded so highly, contributing effectively in both phases of play.

The defender’s ability to combine defensive awareness with technical quality has allowed Arsenal to maintain balance across the pitch. His composure under pressure and willingness to drive forward provide additional dimensions to the team’s overall approach, ensuring that his role remains pivotal even if it is not always in the spotlight.

Richards’ assessment

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Richards offered a glowing review of Timber’s display, saying: “Always excellent. Whether that be defending, whether that be going forward, whether that be his weight to pass, whether that be his energy, I thought he was excellent.”

Such remarks highlight the breadth of Timber’s contribution, from his positional discipline to his attacking involvement and distribution. Richards’ assessment reinforces the view that Arsenal have acquired a player who offers value in multiple areas, while also proving to be an astute signing in recent transfer windows.

The current Arsenal team has been widely praised for its depth and quality, and Timber embodies that progress. His arrival has strengthened competition for places while adding reliability to a key defensive role. If he can maintain fitness throughout the campaign, Arsenal will continue to benefit from his consistency and versatility.

