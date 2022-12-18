“Always ready” Arteta backs Nketiah to take his chance

Mikel Arteta has back Eddie Nketiah to take his chance as Gabriel Jesus spends time injured on the sidelines at the Emirates.

Nketiah is set to earn more starting roles at the Emirates as Jesus works his way back to full fitness, which could take up to three months.

The England youth record goal-scorer struggled to play before the World Cup break because Jesus was in form and undoubtedly the club’s first choice.

However, he now has his chance to shine, and Arteta expects him to take it and show the club he is worth relying on.

The Arsenal gaffer said via Metro Sport:

‘Eddie is always ready.

‘He knows that it opens an opportunity for him. He needs to grab it but the way he trains every day and the mentality he has.

‘He gives us no reason not to think he’s going to be super ready to perform.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah took his chance at the end of last season, which is why we handed him a new deal to stay beyond the previous term

However, he still has to prove that was the right decision by delivering top-level performances for us now that Jesus is injured.

If he flops, that could force us to find a new striker who will replace him even when Jesus is back to full fitness.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids