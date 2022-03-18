‘Always Sky or BT’- Arteta fumes at Premier League fixture schedule

Mikel Arteta has hit out the FA for their latest scheduling of their upcoming Premier League fixtures, sarcastically thanking them for giving Chelsea and Manchester United an ‘advantage’.

The Gunners are currently sat fourth in the Premier League table, with one point and two games on the Red Devils in the race for fourth.

While we are considered favourites for the Champions League places now, our games in hand gives us a false advantage, especially when considering that two of our rearranged matches are against Tottenham and Chelsea, while we still have to face Man United also, and the FA have just confirmed our rearranged fixtures meaning that we will now have to face the Champions League holders days at Stamford Bridge days before playing host to United.

Arteta has now publicly criticised the decision for the scheduling, but claiming that they have given away the advantage.

He told Arsenal Media after full-time of the Liverpool clash: “Thank you so much to the Premier League, to do that and they’ve done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United, so if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today, thank you so much for doing that.”

When asked if his side would be back to 100% in time for the weekend after their loss to Liverpool, Arteta replied: “Yes, one hundred per cent, don’t worry the players will be there on Saturday with the energy. They will sleep, eat well, but thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this, it’s very, very helpful.”

The boss was then asked if they had raised their frustrations with the FA, to which he asserted: “Yes, absolutely. Because it’s not fair what they’ve done. It’s always Sky or BT, this or that, but the only one that is affected is Arsenal and the only thing that I care about and what we care about, is Arsenal and for Arsenal, it’s not fair.”

I think the timing of the question posed to Arteta could possibly have affected his response, having had to speak after the recent defeat, but if they have raised their concerns with the FA then that is fair.

I don’t think it was ever going to be routine for the powers that be to reschedule the fixture however, but now we will have to face Chelsea, Man United and West Ham inside 12 days could potentially make or break our chances of finishing in the top four.

Our results against the top six this term ha really been a crux to our season so far, and we really cannot afford to come out of that period without at least one win.

Patrick

