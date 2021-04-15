Am I alone in being shocked by Leno’s exit comments? (Opinion)

Bernd Leno told reporters that he was open to a new challenge away from Arsenal Football club when talking to reporters on Wednesday, and I can’t deny that I’m shocked by the audacity of it.
Our club showed our loyalty to the German in the summer by choosing to offload Emi Martinez, and Leno has since failed to live up to that.
Leno’s performances have left a number of pundits and fans to believe that the club made the wrong decision on which goalkeeper should be Arsenal’s number one, and now the 29 year-old is publicly claiming he is open to leaving?
I sincerely hope that he has been told by the management that his level of performances so far this season have been below-par, or that he has been told that we are on the lookout for a stronger rival for the number one jersey, which would give Leno a reason to make such comments.
He said on Wednesday in the pre-match press conference (via Arsenal.com): “I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I’m also 29. For a goalkeeper, that’s not too old. I’ve still got some years to go.
“I’m very happy at the club. I don’t know what will come in the future, but I’m open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal. Like I said, I don’t think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.
I’m furious that he has had the audacity to tell a press conference that he is open to leaving the club, whether that is to try and gain an advantage in talks over a new deal or not.
Leno has so far failed to pay back the loyalty shown to him, and following his comments, I sincerely hope that the club do move to bring in a new replacement in his place.
Am I alone in believing he should feel indebted to us for our actions last summer?
Patrick
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Leno was fantastic until his injury and Martinez stepping in. Since then I think all the talk(mainly from the fans) about how we kept the wrong keeper has probably gotten to him.
I’m not surprised really, our fans can be really pathetic. He didn’t make the choice to sell Emi, he didn’t force the coach to pick him as the number one once fit again. He needed the support of the fans, nothing that happened was down to him so why bad mouth him continuously.
I’d also want to leave if most fans and pundits kept on for months about how I should’ve been the one to leave. Very clear that’s when he became a shaky keeper.
Well said ,should have read your post before posting below
So lets now blame the fans for a professional player being exposed as average and shaky.
Everyday I learn something new on the internet.
Smh
He obviously doesn’t have a good competitor this season. Another GK should play in cup games next season
Was a huge mistake selling EMI who commanded his box and was brilliant, esp for his height and stature, with corners and crosses.
He was excellent on his run with the 1st team after 10long years and won an FA Cup along the way being one of the heroes as we lifted that trophy. He was committed to Arsenal but Arsenal couldn’t be committed to him at the end of the day.
I’d take him back in a heart beat and we will regret this sell, if we haven’t already.
Leno may want to test the waters incase we do go out tonight as he wants to be in European competitions.
Emi is twice the goalkeeper Leno is. Leno is a great shot-stopper buy a useless boss of his penalty area. Martinez is a great shot stopper and the BOSS of his penalty area. Selling Martinez was just one of many cock ups Arteta has made.
Maybe he’s seen the silly comments from some Arsenal fans not rating him and has took it personally maybe he feels he’s not appreciated and you can’t blame him TBH seeing what he’s done for the club in the 3 years we have signed him .
Hahaha. You lot are a funny crew.
So Leno playing poorly for most of the season he because of our fans? The ones that have not been in the stadium for a whole year now.
Or the ones on twitter? Yeah?
Has he even ever said that he is being abused on social media like the likes if Xhaka, Mustafi, Willian etc? Or you are just reaching for any strand of straw / excuse you can get your hands on just to cover for Leno’s poor showing this season?
What’s the excuse for Auba being poor this season?
😊
I think events have demonstrated the superiority of Martinez over Leno, but perhaps someone can explain to me why the likes of Wenger and his assistants ,over years, failed to recognise the talent he had?I have been impressed with a number of young keepers this season, some of whom play in the Championship so it would not bother me if we sold Leno for say 25m .While he is a good shotstopper , he is not a commanding presence in the Falmouth area and never will be.
He’s open to everything – whether that’s staying with us or seeking pastures new – what’s wrong with that? Isn’t that the life of a footballer?
Why on earth this would bother most is beyond me as all I’ve read on here for god knows how long is how crap he is, get rid of him, we need better blah blah blah… so much for getting behind your team!! SMH…
Dan kit… it’s boner time 😄
Good one sue.Moreover he has just two years left on his contract and hasn’t been offered an extension. Am sure everyone of us on here would be wondering about there future at this point if they were to be in his shoes
Goal mouth not Falmouth.
There’s nothing wrong with Leno’s statement. If an employer can fire an employee anytime, the employee also has the right to leave
Leno just needs a strong internal competition next season. However, I’m worried about his confidence tonight, because he showed the lack of it in Sheffield
He should’ve caught the ball more often in the last few games, instead of punching it. Hopefully he won’t make many wrong decisions today
You sell a true Arsenal player and replace him with an average GK
Look at how Leno leaks goals
Congrats Arteta