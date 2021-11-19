Why I feel the good kind of nervous ahead of Liverpool (Opinion)

Arsenal have a great chance of getting all three points when we take on Liverpool this weekend, which makes me extra nervous. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

How am I feeling about the game on Saturday? Nervous! Not nervous because I think we will be smashed to pieces. More nervous that I know we have a great chance of getting a result out of the game. A feeling that even if we went one or two goals down we won’t just pack up our kit bags and head home.

This is a different Arsenal team from the past few seasons. The defeatist attitude seems to have gone in recent games with the youngsters’ no fear attitude. Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were the main grinding force for the team when they were having a bad run, when a lot of people joked we was a relegation battle team are evidence of just that.

Along with the likes of Tierney, Martinelli and the new signings in the Summer, we must Remember that we are the youngest team in the league with an average age of just 25. The future is looking bright. Then we have the partnership of Aubameyang and Lacazette, the oldies of the team, who in my opinion should’ve been playing together up front a long time ago. They read each others game so well and they look like they’re both relishing playing with the youngsters. Hopefully an assessment of Aubameyang’s injury sustained from his international game in the week is positive and he will feature.

Arteta really needs to start playing these two together on a regular occasion. We’re actually lucky Lacazette never gave up on us a few seasons ago and left for a rival team like so many have done in the past.

Going on the back of a 2-3 loss against the hammers last week and the fact we haven’t beaten Liverpool at their home since 2012, Liverpool will be determined to go out all guns blazing. That’s why I will be glad to keep the score-line close, better still a draw.

This is the toughest test since losing to Manchester City, obviously we’re unbeaten in eight PL games but they were not against top-six teams respectfully. Even with how we beat Tottenham with their form recently. Can you really class that game as a tough test?

So hopefully there is no hang ups from the international break, we can continue our good feeling from our run of games, and hopefully it’s affected Liverpool more with quite an ever-growing injury list. So come on Gooners let’s give those scousers a good battle. COYG!