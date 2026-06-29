“Am I meant to get excited?” Troy Deeney not impressed with Arsenal star

Troy Deeney has criticised several England players during the World Cup, with Noni Madueke among those coming under scrutiny after featuring prominently for the Three Lions this summer. His comments come as England continues to assess their attacking performances in a major tournament setting.

Madueke started England’s opening two matches while Bukayo Saka recovered from injury. The winger was trusted in a key role on the right flank and has worked to justify Thomas Tuchel’s confidence in him during the early stages of the competition.

Deeney’s Criticism Of Madueke

Speaking as a pundit, Deeney said via Give Me Sport:

“If you watch that game, Madueke, when he first came on he kicked it past someone and kicked it out for a goal kick. Am I meant to get excited about that?

“Rashford kept coming in on his right foot and wants to shoot and if that’s not I’ll kick it, someone will be there. It was so wasteful.”

Deeney’s comments focused on perceived wastefulness in attacking moments, highlighting frustration with decision-making in key situations during England’s win over Panama.

Madueke’s contribution has not been poor overall, but his performances have still attracted debate as England looks for consistency in wide areas.

England Attacking Debate

The discussion around Madueke reflects wider uncertainty in England’s attacking structure during the tournament. With multiple options available, selection decisions remain closely scrutinised as matches become more decisive.

Tuchel continues to balance form and fitness when choosing his forward line, especially with competition increasing for starting places in wide positions.

Saka remains England’s first choice on the right wing when fully fit, and Madueke’s opportunities have largely come due to the Arsenal winger’s injury issues.

That contrast has shaped the current hierarchy within the squad, with Saka expected to reclaim a starting role as soon as his fitness allows.

England now faces growing pressure to refine their attacking output, with performances in the final stages of the tournament likely to determine how roles are allocated going forward.

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