Amadou Onana seems the perfect fit for Arsenal’s midfield

Should Arsenal go all out for Onana?

Reports have been spreading around for the past week or so about Arsenal maybe being interested in bringing in 22-year-old Belgium international and Everton midfielder, Amadou Onana. This shouldn’t come as a shock to Arsenal fans as we were interested in him a year ago before he joined Everton from French League 1 side Lille, the midfielder went on to sign for Everton and has been impressing people since.

He had some what of a rocky start to life at Everton and playing under Frank Lampard didn’t seem to be working for him, Lampard was trying to find the best fit and position for Onana and was chopping and changing what he was doing and from an outsiders perspective, wasn’t working. Sean Dyche came in and we’ve got to see a completely different type of player and one that has caught the eye of a lot of top level teams, including Arsenal.

Onana at this moment is a big part of Sean Dyche’s side and has given Everton a level of freedom through the middle of the pitch. Dyche has given him the freedom to run around the pitch a lot more and being such a dynamic and hybrid player, Onana seems to be thriving in that set up. He’s very quick and good on the turn, he moves the ball well through the pitch and is a very progressive passer.

He’s very good in the air and is in the top percentile of ariel duels over the league. He tracks back well and is very good at ground duels as well as in the air. He’s a bit of an all rounder and seems to be able to do multiple jobs on the pitch when given the freedom to do so. Sitting a bit deeper in the midfield for Everton, he also has the freedom to push forward when needed.

Partnered next to Declan Rice could be a formidable combination, giving Rice the freedom to move forward a bit and progress the ball while knowing that his back is covered with Onana sitting a bit deeper. They could also both switch up these roles throughout a game and make our midfield flow a lot better and become a lot more secure.

Everton are in another sticky situation with FFP and will later this week find out their punishment for breaching the rules and Arsenal could and should take advantage of that.

Arsenal ourselves have to worry about FFP and that could make this deal hard and maybe both teams would have to work on some kind of compromise that works for everyone, but Everton won’t want to lose Onana unless absolutely necessary, so any deal wouldn’t be a straight forward one.

But in my opinion, Onana could be the perfect player for Arsenal Football club.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

